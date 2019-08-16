Log in
U.S. ENERGY CORP.

(USEG)
08/16 03:59:53 pm
0.4111 USD   +2.78%
05:27pU S ENERGY : Form nt 10-q
PU
07/12U S ENERGY : Form rw
PU
07/10U S ENERGY : Form 8-k
PU
U S Energy : FORM NT 10-Q

08/16/2019 | 05:27pm EDT
Form NT 10-Q - Notification of inability to timely file Form 10-Q or 10-QSB:
SEC Accession No. 0001493152-19-012877
Filing Date
2019-08-16
Accepted
2019-08-16 17:15:28
Documents
1
Period of Report
2019-06-30
Effectiveness Date
2019-08-16

Document Format Files

Seq Description Document Type Size
1 nt10-q.htm NT 10-Q 35273
Complete submission text file 0001493152-19-012877.txt 36429
Mailing Address 950 SOUTH CHERRY STREETSUITE 1515DENVER CO 80246
Business Address 950 SOUTH CHERRY STREETSUITE 1515DENVER CO 80246 303 993 3200
US ENERGY CORP (Filer) CIK: 0000101594 (see all company filings)

IRS No.: 830205516 | State of Incorp.: WY | Fiscal Year End: 1231
Type: NT 10-Q | Act: 34 | File No.: 000-06814 | Film No.: 191034190
SIC: 1311 Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas
Assistant Director 4

Disclaimer

U.S. Energy Corporation published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 21:26:01 UTC
