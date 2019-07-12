Log in
U.S. ENERGY CORP.

(USEG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 07/12 04:00:00 pm
0.5044 USD   +4.89%
05:15pU S ENERGY : Form rw
PU
07/10U S ENERGY : Form 8-k
PU
06/04U S ENERGY : Form 8-k
PU
U S Energy : FORM RW

07/12/2019 | 05:15pm EDT
Form RW - Registration Withdrawal Request:
SEC Accession No. 0001493152-19-010574
Filing Date
2019-07-12
Accepted
2019-07-12 17:00:10
Documents
1

Document Format Files

Seq Description Document Type Size
1 formrw.htm RW 11700
Complete submission text file 0001493152-19-010574.txt 12771
Mailing Address 950 SOUTH CHERRY STREETSUITE 1515DENVER CO 80246
Business Address 950 SOUTH CHERRY STREETSUITE 1515DENVER CO 80246 303 993 3200
US ENERGY CORP (Filer) CIK: 0000101594 (see all company filings)

IRS No.: 830205516 | State of Incorp.: WY | Fiscal Year End: 1231
Type: RW | Act: 98 | File No.: 333-226406 | Film No.: 19953468
SIC: 1311 Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas
Assistant Director 4

Disclaimer

U.S. Energy Corporation published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 21:14:03 UTC
