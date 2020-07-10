The U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU) Crosses Above $100 Million Milestone

SAN ANTONIO, TX, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (Nasdaq: GROW) (“the Company”), a boutique registered investment advisory firm specializing in gold and precious metals, natural resources and emerging markets, is pleased to announce that its U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU) surpassed $100 million in net assets for the first time since its debut in June 2017. The smart-beta 2.0 ETF ended the session on July 8 with $100.5 million in assets under management (AUM). What’s more, GOAU’s share price closed at a new record high for the fourth consecutive trading session on July 8, ending at $22.35.

“This milestone is an important one,” says Frank Holmes, the Company’s CEO and chief investment officer. “Many broker-dealers require ETFs to meet a minimum threshold in AUM and daily trading volume before they can be made available to investors. Exceeding $100 million in AUM may help GOAU quality for greater distribution and attract additional assets.”

The achievement comes just a month after the Company’s airlines ETF, the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS), crossed above $1 billion in AUM as value investors piled into securities impacted by coronavirus-related travel restrictions. Between March 3 and June 10, JETS saw a remarkable 70 straight trading days of positive daily inflows. That’s thanks in large part to tactical investors anticipating a rebound and millennial investors using Robinhood, many of whom began to make bets on the airline industry in early March and April before Warren Buffett’s May 2 announcement that he had dumped all of his airline stocks. In the quarter ended June 30, JETS’ AUM grew 297 percent, from $302.0 million to $1.20 billion.

“GOAU is doing precisely what we designed it to do, and we’re very pleased to see its AUM exceed $100 million,” Mr. Holmes says. “We spent about 8,000 hours developing the ETF, using our decades of gold stock investing expertise as active gold fund managers. We analyzed different methodologies and portfolio structures and looked at dozens of factors one-by-one. It’s truly been a labor of love, and I’m thrilled to see that investors are acknowledging that hard work.

“Both GOAU and JETS are dynamic, smart-beta 2.0 ETFs,” Mr. Holmes continues. “GOAU has a unique portfolio structure, 30 percent of which is based on using mean reversion to rebalance the three largest gold royalty names—Franco-Nevada, Wheaton Precious Metals and Royal Gold. The other 70 percent is based on using rules-based stock-picking factors to select 25 high-quality gold stocks every quarter. These 25 names are layered based on market cap and attractiveness using our robust financial factors. We are focused on momentum in revenue, free cash flow (FCF) and high-gross margins on a per-share basis. In other words, whenever a company dilutes these value factors on a per-share basis, they’re kicked out of the ETF.”

