U.S. Global Investors Announces GOAU ETF Listing on LPL Financial and Stifel Platforms

San Antonio, TX, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is pleased to announce that the U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSE:GOAU) is now live and trading at LPL Financial and Stifel.

GOAU was launched June 27, 2017 on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and since then has steadily accumulated assets. For the 12-month period as of September 18, the fund returned 50 percent.

“GOAU has experienced 490 percent growth in assets through the two-year period from September 2017 through September 2019 and a 1,937 percent growth rate in daily trading volume. Our gold equity ETF’s quant approach has contributed to its impressive performance, and we’re thrilled that it now qualifies for investment by both RIAs and brokers on the LPL and Stifel platforms,” Frank Holmes, CEO and chief investment officer of U.S. Global Investors, said. “Meanwhile, many central banks and high-profile hedge funds have been increasing their exposure to the yellow metal as governments worldwide drop interest rates to zero to stimulate their economies.”

The fund is distinct for placing special emphasis on North American royalty and streaming companies. The three major players dominating the royalty space right now are Franco-Nevada, Wheaton Precious Metals and Royal Gold. Together, these three companies account for 30 percent of GOAU’s holdings.

Daily trading volume for GOAU has also been gaining strong momentum over the summer, pointing to increased investor interest. On September 6, for example, the number of GOAU shares traded totaled more than 311,000 – a new record for the ETF.

Investor demand for gold bullion and gold mining ETFs has increased in 2019 on global concerns over negative-yielding bonds and a potential economic slowdown. As of August, the yellow metal delivered five straight months of positive gains, a feat unseen since 2010.

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides money management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds, U.S. Global ETFs and other international clients.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Total Annualized Returns as of 6/30/2019 Fund One-Year Five-Year Ten-Year Since Inception Gross Expense Ratio U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF NAV 12.15% n/a n/a 9.06%

(6/27/2017) 0.60% U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Share Price 11.20% n/a n/a 8.62%

(6/27/2017) 0.60%

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. For performance data current to the most recent month-end please visit www.usglobaletfs.com.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Because the fund concentrates its investments in specific industries, the fund may be subject to greater risks and fluctuations than a portfolio representing a broader range of industries. The fund is non-diversified, meaning it may concentrate more of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. The fund invests in foreign securities which involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. These risks are greater for investments in emerging markets. The fund may invest in the securities of smaller-capitalization companies, which may be more volatile than funds that invest in larger, more established companies. The performance of the fund may diverge from that of the index. Because the fund may employ a representative sampling strategy and may also invest in securities that are not included in the index, the fund may experience tracking error to a greater extent than a fund that seeks to replicate an index. The fund is not actively managed and may be affected by a general decline in market segments related to the index. Gold, precious metals, and precious minerals funds may be susceptible to adverse economic, political or regulatory developments due to concentrating in a single theme. The prices of gold, precious metals, and precious minerals are subject to substantial price fluctuations over short periods of time and may be affected by unpredicted international monetary and political policies. We suggest investing no more than 5% to 10% of your portfolio in these sectors.

Click here for prospectus.

GOAU is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. U.S. Global Investors is the investment adviser to GOAU.

Fund holdings and allocations are subject to change at any time. Click here for fund holdings.

All opinions expressed and data provided are subject to change without notice. Some of these opinions may not be appropriate to every investor.

