Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  U.S. Global Investors, Inc.    GROW

U.S. GLOBAL INVESTORS, INC.

(GROW)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. Global Investors Continues GROW Dividends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 03:30pm EDT

San Antonio, Texas, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW), a boutique registered investment advisory firm with longstanding experience in global markets and specialized sectors, will continue its payment of monthly dividends for the quarter ending December 2019.

The company’s board of directors approved payment of the $0.0025 per share per month dividend beginning in October 2019 and continuing through December 2019. The record dates are October 14, November 11 and December 9, and the payment dates will be October 28, November 25 and December 23.

At the end of this period, the company will have paid monthly dividends for more than 10 years. At the September 27, 2019, closing price of $2.15 the $0.0025 monthly dividend equals a 1.40 percent yield on an annualized basis.

The continuation of future cash dividends will be determined by U.S. Global’s board of directors, at its sole discretion, after review of the company's financial performance and other factors, and is dependent on earnings, operations, capital requirements, general financial condition of the company and general business conditions.

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides money management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds, U.S. Global ETFs and other international clients.

Holly Schoenfeldt
U.S. Global Investors, Inc.
210.308.1268
hschoenfeldt@usfunds.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on U.S. GLOBAL INVESTORS, INC
03:30pU.S. Global Investors Continues GROW Dividends
GL
09/20U.S. Global Investors Announces GOAU ETF Listing on LPL Financial and Stifel ..
GL
09/13U.S. GLOBAL INVESTORS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/06U S GLOBAL INVESTORS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
09/05U S GLOBAL INVESTORS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
09/05U.S. Global Investors Reports Financial Results for the 2019 Fiscal Year
GL
08/29U.S. Global Investors Announces Fiscal Year 2019 Results Webcast
GL
08/09U.S. GLOBAL INVESTORS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/12U.S. GLOBAL INVESTORS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/08U S GLOBAL INVESTORS : Continues GROW Dividends
AQ
More news
Chart U.S. GLOBAL INVESTORS, INC.
Duration : Period :
U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends U.S. GLOBAL INVESTORS, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Edward Holmes CEO, Director & Chief Investment Officer
Jerold Howard Rubinstein Chairman
Lisa C. Callicotte Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Francis Lydon Independent Director
Roy D. Terracina Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
U.S. GLOBAL INVESTORS, INC.95.45%33
BLACKSTONE GROUP INC68.47%33 216
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC22.43%26 626
LEGAL & GENERAL8.14%18 263
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC-3.47%14 420
AMUNDI38.21%14 083
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group