U S Physical Therapy : Dividend and Sale

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Larry McAfee, Chief Financial Officer Chris Reading, Chief Executive Officer (713) 297-7000

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Quarterly Dividend

Sells a Partnership Interest

Houston, TX, July 1, 2019 - U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH), announced today that the Company plans to increase its quarterly dividend and that it has sold a partnership interest.

In March, the Company announced an increase in its quarterly dividend of 17% from $.23 per share per quarter in 2018 to $.27 in 2019. Two quarterly dividends have been paid thus far this year at the $.27 rate. The Company plans to increase the third and fourth quarter dividends for 2019 by an additional 11% to $.30 per share. U.S. Physical Therapy began paying quarterly dividends in 2011 and has increased the dividend amount every year since as well as having paid a special dividend.

The Company has sold its 50% interest in one physical therapy partnership to the group's founders. The sales proceeds to U.S. Physical Therapy, all of which is in cash, is $11.6 million. There is an estimated $2.0 million pre-taxgain on the sale. Management does not anticipate any other sales of partnership interests. The practice historically had financially underperformed.