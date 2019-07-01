Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.    USPH

U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.

(USPH)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/01 04:00:12 pm
121.635 USD   -0.76%
05:43pU S PHYSICAL THERAPY : Dividend and Sale
PU
04:21pU S PHYSICAL THERAPY : Increases Quarterly Dividend
BU
06/06U S PHYSICAL THERAPY : to Present at the East Coast IDEAS Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

U S Physical Therapy : Dividend and Sale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 05:43pm EDT

CONTACT:

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Larry McAfee, Chief Financial Officer Chris Reading, Chief Executive Officer (713) 297-7000

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Quarterly Dividend

Sells a Partnership Interest

Houston, TX, July 1, 2019 - U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH), announced today that the Company plans to increase its quarterly dividend and that it has sold a partnership interest.

U.S. Physical Therapy Raises Quarterly Dividend

In March, the Company announced an increase in its quarterly dividend of 17% from $.23 per share per quarter in 2018 to $.27 in 2019. Two quarterly dividends have been paid thus far this year at the $.27 rate. The Company plans to increase the third and fourth quarter dividends for 2019 by an additional 11% to $.30 per share. U.S. Physical Therapy began paying quarterly dividends in 2011 and has increased the dividend amount every year since as well as having paid a special dividend.

Sold a Partnership Interest

The Company has sold its 50% interest in one physical therapy partnership to the group's founders. The sales proceeds to U.S. Physical Therapy, all of which is in cash, is $11.6 million. There is an estimated $2.0 million pre-taxgain on the sale. Management does not anticipate any other sales of partnership interests. The practice historically had financially underperformed.

U.S. Physical Therapy Press Release

Page 2

July 1, 2019

About U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Founded in 1990, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates 565 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 41 states. The Company's clinics provide preventative and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, treatment for neurologically-related injuries and rehabilitation of injured workers. In addition to owning and operating clinics, the Company manages 28 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals

and physician groups. The Company also has an industrial injury prevention business which provides onsite and offsite services for clients' employees including injury prevention,

rehabilitation, assessments and performance optimization.

More information about U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is available at www.usph.com. The information included on that website is not incorporated into this press release.

###

Disclaimer

USPh - U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 21:42:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC
05:43pU S PHYSICAL THERAPY : Dividend and Sale
PU
04:21pU S PHYSICAL THERAPY : Increases Quarterly Dividend
BU
06/06U S PHYSICAL THERAPY INC /NV : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements an..
AQ
06/06U S PHYSICAL THERAPY : to Present at the East Coast IDEAS Conference
BU
05/29U S PHYSICAL THERAPY INC /NV : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements an..
AQ
05/29U S PHYSICAL THERAPY : to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference
BU
05/22U S PHYSICAL THERAPY INC /NV : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submis..
AQ
05/20U S PHYSICAL THERAPY INC /NV : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements an..
AQ
05/20U S PHYSICAL THERAPY : to Present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference
BU
05/16U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 491 M
EBIT 2019 68,0 M
Net income 2019 35,5 M
Debt 2019 5,72 M
Yield 2019 0,89%
P/E ratio 2019 44,4x
P/E ratio 2020 37,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,20x
EV / Sales2020 2,92x
Capitalization 1 564 M
Chart U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.
Duration : Period :
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 111  $
Last Close Price 122  $
Spread / Highest target -5,46%
Spread / Average Target -9,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Reading President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jerald L. Pullins Chairman
Glenn D. McDowell Chief Operating Officer-West
Lawrance W. McAfee Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Mark J. Brookner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.19.76%1 564
FRESENIUS12.51%30 177
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%13 978
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%13 298
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD--.--%12 322
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED25.13%10 245
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About