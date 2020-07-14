Log in
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. : Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Release and Conference Call for Thursday, August 6, 2020

07/14/2020 | 01:20pm EDT

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics, announced that it will issue its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020 on Thursday, August 6, 2020. The results will be released before the opening of the stock market that day.

U.S. Physical Therapy’s management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 6th to discuss the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020 results.

Conference Call

Date: Thursday, August 6, 2020

Time: 10:30 am Eastern /9:30 am Central

Dial-In Number: 1-888-335-5539 or 973-582-2857

Reservation Number: 9978188

 

To participate, please call in 10 minutes prior to start time.

To listen to the live call, please go to www.usph.com and click on conference calls under the Investor Relations section. Please go to the website 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, a playback of the conference call can be accessed until November 6, 2020 at U.S. Physical Therapy’s website.

Founded in 1990, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates 554 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 39 states. The Company's clinics provide preventative and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, treatment for neurologically-related injuries and rehabilitation of injured workers. In addition to owning and operating clinics, the Company manages 30 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups. The Company also has an industrial injury prevention business which provides onsite services for clients’ employees including injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments.

More information about U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is available at www.usph.com. The information included on that website is not incorporated into this press release.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 412 M - -
Net income 2020 5,05 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 146x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 993 M 993 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 3 925
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.
Duration : Period :
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 79,75 $
Last Close Price 77,28 $
Spread / Highest target 22,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Reading President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward L. Kuntz Chairman
Glenn D. McDowell Chief Operating Officer-West
Graham Reeve Chief Operating Officer-East Region
Lawrance W. McAfee CFO, Director, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.-33.06%993
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-10.92%28 319
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.50.90%26 956
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES0.00%11 351
IHH HEALTHCARE-2.19%11 114
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-14.82%9 897
