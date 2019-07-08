Log in
U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.

(USPH)
U S Physical Therapy : USPH Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Release and Conference Call for Thursday, August 8, 2019

07/08/2019 | 02:43pm EDT

CONTACT:

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Larry McAfee, Chief Financial Officer

Chris Reading, Chief Executive Officer

  1. 297-7000Three Part Advisors Joe Noyons
  1. 778-8424

U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC. SCHEDULES

SECOND QUARTER 2019

RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL FOR

THURSDAY, AUGUST 8, 2019

Houston, TX - July 8, 2019 - U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics, announced that it will issue its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019 on Thursday, August 8, 2019. The results will be released before the opening of the stock market that day.

U.S. Physical Therapy's management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 8th to discuss the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019 results.

Conference Call

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2019

Time: 10:30 am Eastern /9:30 am Central

Dial-In Number: 1-888-335-5539 or

973-582-2857

Reservation Number: 6297501

To participate, please call in 10 minutes prior to start time.

To listen to the live call, please go to www.usph.comand click on conference calls under the Investor Relations section. Please go to the website 15 minutes early to register, download and

install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, a playback of the conference call can be accessed until November 8, 2019 at U.S. Physical Therapy's website.

U. S. Physical Therapy News Release

Page 2

July 8, 2019

Founded in 1990, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates 565 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 41 states. The Company's clinics provide preventative and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, treatment for neurologically-related injuries and rehabilitation of injured workers. In addition to owning and operating clinics, the Company manages 28 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals

and physician groups. The Company also has an industrial injury prevention business which provides onsite services for clients' employees including injury prevention, rehabilitation,

ergonomic assessments and performance optimization.

More information about U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is available at www.usph.com. The information included on that website is not incorporated into this press release.

Disclaimer

USPh - U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 18:42:08 UTC
