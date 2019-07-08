U S Physical Therapy : USPH Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Release and Conference Call for Thursday, August 8, 2019

CONTACT:

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Larry McAfee, Chief Financial Officer

Chris Reading, Chief Executive Officer

297-7000 Three Part Advisors Joe Noyons

778-8424

U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC. SCHEDULES

SECOND QUARTER 2019

RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL FOR

THURSDAY, AUGUST 8, 2019

Houston, TX - July 8, 2019 - U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics, announced that it will issue its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019 on Thursday, August 8, 2019. The results will be released before the opening of the stock market that day.

U.S. Physical Therapy's management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 8th to discuss the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019 results.

Conference Call Date: Thursday, August 8, 2019 Time: 10:30 am Eastern /9:30 am Central Dial-In Number: 1-888-335-5539 or 973-582-2857 Reservation Number: 6297501

To participate, please call in 10 minutes prior to start time.

To listen to the live call, please go to www.usph.comand click on conference calls under the Investor Relations section. Please go to the website 15 minutes early to register, download and

install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, a playback of the conference call can be accessed until November 8, 2019 at U.S. Physical Therapy's website.