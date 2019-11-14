Log in
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.    USPH

U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.

(USPH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U S Physical Therapy : to Present at the 2019 Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference

11/14/2019 | 01:01pm EST

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics (the “Company”), today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Larry McAfee, will present at the 2019 Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday, November 21, 2019. The presentation will cover an overview of the Company. The conference is being held in Dallas, Texas.

A copy of the presentation is posted on the Company’s website at www.usph.com.

About U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Founded in 1990, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates 578 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 41 states. The Company's clinics provide preventative and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, treatment for neurologically-related injuries and rehabilitation of injured workers. In addition to owning and operating clinics, the Company manages 26 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups. The Company also has an industrial injury prevention business which provides onsite services for clients’ employees including injury prevention, rehabilitation, ergonomic assessments and performance optimization.

More information about U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is available at www.usph.com. The information included on that website is not incorporated into this press release.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 481 M
EBIT 2019 68,4 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,00%
P/E ratio 2019 40,7x
P/E ratio 2020 35,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,01x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,85x
Capitalization 1 449 M
Chart U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.
Duration : Period :
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 127,50  $
Last Close Price 113,45  $
Spread / Highest target 16,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Reading President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jerald L. Pullins Chairman
Glenn D. McDowell Chief Operating Officer-West
Graham Reeve Chief Operating Officer-East Region
Lawrance W. McAfee CFO, Director, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.10.85%1 449
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA13.23%29 421
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%20 122
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%12 618
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD--.--%11 382
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A.80.93%9 839
