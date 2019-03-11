U S Physical Therapy : to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of
outpatient physical therapy clinics (the “Company”), today announced
that its Chief Financial Officer, Larry McAfee, will present at the
Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. The
presentation will cover an overview of the Company. The conference is
being held in Miami Beach, Florida.
A copy of the presentation is posted on the Company’s website at www.usph.com.
About U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.
Founded in 1990, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates 592 outpatient
physical therapy clinics in 42 states. The Company's clinics provide
preventative and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related
disorders and sports-related injuries, treatment for
neurologically-related injuries and rehabilitation of injured workers.
In addition to owning and operating clinics, the Company manages 28
physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including
hospitals and physician groups. The Company also has an industrial
injury prevention business which provides onsite services for clients’
employees including injury prevention, rehabilitation, ergonomic
assessments and performance optimization.
More information about U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is available at www.usph.com.
The information included on that website is not incorporated into this
press release.
