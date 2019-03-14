U S Physical Therapy : to Present at the Oppenheimer 29th Annual Healthcare Conference

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics (the “Company”), today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Larry McAfee, will present at the Oppenheimer's 29th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. The presentation will cover an overview of the Company. The conference is being held in New York.

A copy of the presentation is posted on the Company’s website at www.usph.com.

About U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Founded in 1990, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates 592 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 42 states. The Company's clinics provide preventative and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, treatment for neurologically-related injuries and rehabilitation of injured workers. In addition to owning and operating clinics, the Company manages 28 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups. The Company also has an industrial injury prevention business which provides onsite services for clients’ employees including injury prevention, rehabilitation, ergonomic assessments and performance optimization.

