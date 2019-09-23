Log in
U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.

(USPH)
U S Physical Therapy : to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference

09/23/2019

CONTACT:

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Larry McAfee, Chief Financial Officer

Chris Reading, Chief Executive Officer

  1. 297-7000Three Part Advisors Joe Noyons
  1. 778-8424

U.S. Physical Therapy to Present at the

Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference

Houston, TX, September 23, 2019 - U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics (the "Company"), today announced that its Chief Financial Officer,

Larry McAfee, will present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. The presentation will cover an overview of the Company. The conference is being held in New York.

A copy of the presentation is posted on the Company's website at www.usph.com.

About U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Founded in 1990, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates 562 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 41 states. The Company's clinics provide preventative and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, treatment for neurologically-related injuries and rehabilitation of injured workers. In addition to owning and operating clinics, the Company manages 26 physical therapy

facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups. The Company also has an industrial injury prevention business which provides onsite services for clients' employees including injury

prevention, rehabilitation, ergonomic assessments and performance optimization.

More information about U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is available at www.usph.com. The information included on that website is not incorporated into this press release.

###

Disclaimer

USPh - U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 18:01:10 UTC
