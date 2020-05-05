U. S. Well Services Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Log in
05/05/2020 | 05:51pm EDT

HOUSTON, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U. S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) will issue its financial and operating results for the first quarter 2020 before the market opens on Monday, May 11, 2020 and host its earnings conference call and webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Time the same day.

By Phone: Dial 201-389-0872 approximately 10 minutes before the call and ask for the U.S. Well Services call.
   
By Webcast: Log onto U.S. Well Services' website to access an audio webcast, which can be found in the Investor Relations section under “Events & Presentations” tab at http://ir.uswellservices.com/events-and-presentations/events.

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through May 18 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the passcode 13703536. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://ir.uswellservices.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About U.S. Well Services, Inc.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing services and a market leader in electric fracture stimulation. The Company’s patented electric frac technology provides one of the first fully electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas, including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. The Company’s electric frac technology dramatically decreases emissions and sound pollution while generating exceptional operational efficiencies, including significant customer fuel cost savings versus conventional diesel fleets. For more information visit: www.uswellservices.com.

Contacts:
U. S. Well Services
Josh Shapiro, VP, Finance and Investor Relations
(346) 354-2058
IR@uswellservices.com

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
Ken Dennard / Lisa Elliott
(713) 529-6600
USWS@dennardlascar.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
