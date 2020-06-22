Log in
U.S. Well Services Finalizes Contract to Provide Power Generation Capacity in Mexico

06/22/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

HOUSTON, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: USWS) today announced it has executed a contract to lease a turbine generator for peaking power and other power generation needs to a customer in Mexicali, Mexico.  U.S. Well Services will deploy one of its PW Power Systems FT8 MOBILEPAC® 30 megawatt mobile natural gas turbine generators to Mexico and expects to place the unit into service during the third quarter of 2020.

“I am pleased that U.S. Well Services will be deploying its assets to provide power generation services for customers outside the oil and gas industry.  This contract is a testament to the critical nature of our equipment and the Company’s ability to diversify its business mix,” said Joel Broussard, U.S. Well Services’ President and Chief Executive Officer.  “We believe there is a substantial market opportunity for providing rapid-response, mobile power generation services for a variety of end-users and look forward to continuing to allocate our equipment in a manner that creates value for our customers and shareholders.”

About U.S. Well Services, Inc.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing services and a market leader in electric fracture stimulation. The Company’s patented electric frac technology provides one of the first fully electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally-supplied natural gas, including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. The Company’s electric frac technology dramatically decreases emissions and sound pollution while generating exceptional operational efficiencies, including significant customer fuel cost savings versus conventional diesel fleets. For more information visit: www.uswellservices.com. Information on our website is not part of this release.

Contacts:
U.S. Well Services
Josh Shapiro
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
IR@uswellservices.com

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
(713) 529-6600
USWS@dennardlascar.com

Source: U.S. Well Services, Inc.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 257 M - -
Net income 2020 -235 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,28x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 35,3 M 35,3 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 871
Free-Float 50,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,60 $
Last Close Price 0,52 $
Spread / Highest target 92,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joel N. Broussard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David L. Treadwell Chairman
Kyle P. O'Neill Chief Financial Officer
David Jeffrey Matlin Director
Adam J. Klein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
U.S. WELL SERVICES, INC.-72.48%35
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-50.97%27 354
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-46.71%11 440
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-39.56%10 146
DIALOG GROUP3.19%4 696
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-53.13%4 558
