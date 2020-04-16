U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. : Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call

Log in
04/16/2020 | 04:18pm EDT

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) (the “Company”), the nation’s fifth largest asset-based truckload carrier by revenue, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2020 results before market open on Thursday, April 30, 2020 and will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) the same day.

The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-855-327-6837 or for international callers, 1-631-891-4304, and requesting to be joined to the U.S. Xpress First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on April 30, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 10009315. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on May 7, 2020.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company's website at investor.usxpress.com. The on-line replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

To learn more about U.S. Xpress, please visit the company's website at www.usxpress.com. U.S. Xpress uses its website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Financial and other material information regarding U.S. Xpress is routinely posted on the company's website and is readily accessible.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

Founded in 1985, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is the nation’s fifth largest asset-based truckload carrier by revenue, providing services primarily throughout the United States. We offer customers a broad portfolio of services using our own truckload fleet and third‐party carriers through our non‐asset‐based truck brokerage network. Our modern fleet of tractors is backed up by a team of committed professionals whose focus lies squarely on meeting the needs of our customers and our drivers.


© Business Wire 2020
