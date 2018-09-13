U3O8 Corp. President and CEO Dr. Richard Spencer Joins Uptick Newswire’s “Stock Day” Podcast With Everett Jolly

PHOENIX, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U3O8 Corp. (TSX: UWE) (OTCQB: UWEFF) (“U3O8 Corp.” or the “Company”) is a Canadian exploration company that has focused on the discovery and development of mineral deposits that contain uranium and battery commodities. Its total indicated and inferred resources of 48 million pounds of uranium, estimated in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”), in three deposits in South America: in Argentina, Colombia and Guyana.



Since the last time Dr. Spencer has spoken with Everett on the “Stock Day” podcast, significant changes have occurred in market sentiment. Dr. Spencer states, “The main change has been market sentiment. Although the general perception tends to be relatively negative towards uranium, the fundamentals are absolutely moving in the right direction, and we're starting to see the price respond to those fundamental drivers. It's been an unbearable 10-year bear market and many investors are simply worn out by the length of that bear market, but we've got some fundamental shifts both on the demand side and the supply side.”

One of the things U3O8 picked up opportunistically when looking for uranium in Argentina was a large frac sand project. Dr. Spencer explained, “The Vaca Muerta Shale Basin in Argentina has some of the biggest oil and gas reserves in the world. They’ve looked at what the US has done with its frac revolution, in becoming self-sufficient in both oil and gas through this technology and they’re looking for ways to generate as much revenue as they possibly can with its massive oil and gas basin. All they need to do is apply the same technologies that have made the U.S. oil and gas production so successful and so low-cost.”

In addition to uranium in its corporate portfolio, U3O8 also has battery metals. “We have a lot of vanadium, just under two hundred million pounds worth. The vanadium is principally used in in the steel industry for strengthening steel, but it is increasingly being used in vanadium redox flow batteries—these are very large industrial-scale batteries with a relatively high upfront cost, but they are guaranteed for twenty years. The other really positive thing about these vanadium redox flow batteries is that at the end of the battery's 20-year life, the actual commodity has not degraded; the liquid that constitutes these batteries just get pumped out and put into the new housing and goes to constitute the next battery, so vanadium is incredibly exciting.”

About U3O8 Corp.

U3O8 Corp. is a Canadian-based, green commodities resource company that is focused on uranium and by-product commodities that are used elsewhere in the clean energy industry – vanadium, nickel and phosphate in the industrial battery space, and rare earths used in high-efficiency electric motor and generator industries.

U3O8 Corp. recognizes that success in the cyclical resource industry depends on the quality of one’s assets – that bringing high production-cost deposits on-stream leads to over-supply that results in declining commodity prices and profitability problems for the high-cost producers. U3O8 Corp.’s focus, therefore, is on deposits that have low production-cost potential.

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

For further information, please contact: Richard Spencer, President & CEO, U3O8 Corp., Tel.: (416) 868-1491, e-mail: richard@u3o8corp.com

