UBC MEDIA GROUP PLC
7Digital : Board Changes

09/03/2019 | 02:55am EDT

RNS Number : 9733K 7digital Group PLC

03 September 2019

3 September 2019

7digital Group plc

("7digital" or "the Company")

Board Changes

7digital (AIM:7DIG), the global leader in B2B end-to-end digital music solutions, today announces that Anne de Kerckhove will be stepping down as Non-Executive Director from the Board with immediate eect. After nearly 5 years on the Board of 7digital, Anne will be leaving in order to concentrate on her role as CEO of Freespee.

The Board intends to appoint new Directors to the Board following the completion of its imminent fundraise.

Paul Langworthy, CEO of 7digital, said: "On behalf of the Board, we would like to thank Anne for her contribution to our business and wish her well with her future endeavours."

For further information please contact:

7digital

020 7099 7777

Paul Langworthy, CEO

Holly Ashmore, PR Manager

Arden Partners (nominated adviser and broker)

020 7614 5900

Ruari McGirr/Tom Price/ Benjamin Cryer - Corporate

Finance

About 7digital

7digital is the global leader in B2B end-to-end digital music solutions. The core of its business is the provision of robust and scalable technical infrastructure and extensive global music rights used to create music streaming and radio services for a diverse range of customers - including consumer brands, mobile carriers, broadcasters, automotive systems, record labels and retailers. 7digital also offers radio production and music curation services, editorial strategy and content management expertise.

7digital fosters industry growth and innovation by simplifying access to music for clients such as Onkyo and TikTok (formerly musical.ly). From years of being the largest independent producer of programming for the BBC and powering services for partners like Global Radio and Fender, 7digital is perfectly positioned to lead innovation at the intersection of digital music and next-generation radio services.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END





Disclaimer

7digital Group plc published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 06:54:01 UTC
