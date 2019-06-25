7Digital : Result of General Meeting and Update Replacement

Total voting rights

Following Admission, the total number of ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each "Ordinary( Shares") in issue with voting rights will be 1,386,670,834 Ordinary Shares and Shareholders may use this ﬁgure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Consequences of Resolution 7 not being passed

As set out in the Circular, the Company currently believe that it still needs to raise Additional Funds of at least £4.5 million by 31 July 2019, failing which it is highly likely that the Company would need to be placed into administration. The failure of the Resolution numbered 7 to be passed by Shareholders at the General Meeting therefore creates greater execution risk for any subsequent equity raise (a "Follow-onFinancing") by the Company since further shareholder approval would be required in order to implement this. Clearly, the Directors are extremely disappointed with this unsatisfactory outcome and therefore intend to engage with the relevant Shareholders, where possible, with a view to securing their support for a Follow-on Financing.

Board changes

As set out in the Circular (as deﬁned below), each of Don Cruickshank and Eric Cohen will step down as directors of the Company with eﬀect from Admission.

The Company has now agreed that at the request of the Proposed Directors, Tamir Koch and David Lazarus, they will now be appointed to the Board following the publication of the Company's annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 and not on Admission as stated in the Circular. Accordingly, until such time, Mark Foster has agreed to act as interim Chairman of the Company.

Definitions

Capitalised terms used but not otherwise deﬁned in this announcement shall have the same meanings given to them in the Company's circular to Shareholders published on 7 June 2019 (the "Circular").

