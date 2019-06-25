7Digital : Result of General Meeting and Update Replacement
0
06/25/2019 | 09:11am EDT
RNS Number : 3791D 7digital Group PLC 25 June 2019
Correction: The announcement at 11.50 a.m. today had a typographical error stating the time of the number of
shares held by SKH as 424,048,345, this has been corrected to 424,212,126.
For immediate release
25 June 2019
7digital Group plc
Result of General Meeting and update
Result of the General Meeting
7digital Group plc (AIM: 7DIG) ("7digital" or the "Company") announces that following the General Meeting held earlier today, the Resolutions required to implement the Subscription and the Debt for Equity Swap, which were each held on a poll, were duly passed by the requisite majorities. In addition, while Resolution 6 was passed, Resolution 7 was not.
The number of proxies received in respect of the Resolutions were as follows:
Total votes
Total
Total votes
Votes
Resolution
%
votes
%
%
for
cast
withheld
against
1.
To approve the
108,938,588
99.99
14,963
0.01
108,953,551
25.96%
7,637
Rule 9 Panel
Waiver
2.
To approve the
108,938,598
99.99
14,723
0.01
108,953,321
25.96%
7,867
Sub-Division
3.
To approve the
108,938,425
99.99
14,733
0.01
108,953,158
25.96%
8,030
adoption of the
New Articles
To authorise the
Directors to allot
the New
4.
Ordinary Shares
108,938,588
99.99
14,963
0.01
108,953,551
25.96%
7,637
in connection
with the
Subscription and
the Debt for
Equity Swap
To disapply
statutory pre-
emption rights
in relation to the
5.
issue of the New
108,938,588
99.99
14,963
0.01
108,953,551
25.96%
7,637
Ordinary Shares
for cash in
connection with
the Subscription
and the Debt for
Equity Swap
To authorise the
Directors to allot
6.
relevant
60,699,633
55.71
48,253,688
44.29
108,953,321
25.96%
7,867
securities up to
an aggregate
nominal amount
of £300,000
To disapply
statutory pre-
emption rights
in relation to the
7.
allotment of
60,699,633
55.71
48,253,688
44.29
108,953,321
25.96%
7,867
equity securities
for cash up to an aggregate nominal amount of £300,000
Notes
Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "Total votes for" total.
A "Vote Withheld" is not a valid vote in law and was not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.
The Subscription and the Debt for Equity Swap remain conditional upon Admission which is expected to become eﬀective at 8.00 a.m. on 26 June 2019.
On Admission, the interests of the members of the Concert Party in Ordinary Shares will be:
Concert Party member
Number of Ordinary Shares
Percentage of Enlarged
Share Capital (%)
Magic
542,836,219
39.1
SKH
424,212,126
30.6
Total
967,048,345
69.7
Total voting rights
Following Admission, the total number of ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each "Ordinary( Shares") in issue with voting rights will be 1,386,670,834 Ordinary Shares and Shareholders may use this ﬁgure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Consequences of Resolution 7 not being passed
As set out in the Circular, the Company currently believe that it still needs to raise Additional Funds of at least £4.5 million by 31 July 2019, failing which it is highly likely that the Company would need to be placed into administration. The failure of the Resolution numbered 7 to be passed by Shareholders at the General Meeting therefore creates greater execution risk for any subsequent equity raise (a "Follow-onFinancing") by the Company since further shareholder approval would be required in order to implement this. Clearly, the Directors are extremely disappointed with this unsatisfactory outcome and therefore intend to engage with the relevant Shareholders, where possible, with a view to securing their support for a Follow-on Financing.
Board changes
As set out in the Circular (as deﬁned below), each of Don Cruickshank and Eric Cohen will step down as directors of the Company with eﬀect from Admission.
The Company has now agreed that at the request of the Proposed Directors, Tamir Koch and David Lazarus, they will now be appointed to the Board following the publication of the Company's annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 and not on Admission as stated in the Circular. Accordingly, until such time, Mark Foster has agreed to act as interim Chairman of the Company.
Definitions
Capitalised terms used but not otherwise deﬁned in this announcement shall have the same meanings given to them in the Company's circular to Shareholders published on 7 June 2019 (the "Circular").
Enquiries:
7digital
020 7099 7777
John Aalbers, CEO
Julia Hubbard, CFO
Holly Ashmore, PR Manager
Arden Partners (nominated adviser and broker)
020 7614 5900
Ruari McGirr/Tom Price/ Benjamin Cryer - Corporate Finance
Fraser Marshall - Equity Sales
