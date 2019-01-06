Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Ube Industries, Ltd.    4208   JP3158800007

UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD. (4208)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ube Industries : Completes the Transfer of Separators Business to Ube Maxell

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/06/2019 | 08:39pm EST

January 7, 2019

TOKYO, January 7, 2019 - Ube Industries, Ltd. today announced that, effective January 1, 2019, it had completed the procedures to transfer its separators business to its consolidated subsidiary, Ube Maxell Co., Ltd., which now operates the business. The transfer marks the completion of the reorganization of the separators business by integrating it with Ube Maxell through a company split (simplified absorption-type split), as announced on November 1, 2018. Ube Maxell is a joint venture between Ube Industries and Maxell Holdings, Ltd.

With the reorganization and integration, Ube Maxell will realize an integrated framework for production and supply starting from separator base films, offering both coated and non-coated separators. Ube Maxell will leverage its expanded product lineup to efficiently meet a wide range of market needs.

By integrating the separators business under the joint venture with Maxell, Ube Industries will seek to further increase competitiveness and realize ongoing growth and business development in the separators market, which continues to see rapid growth in automotive applications. Ube Industries is also seeking to contribute to an ecologically sustainable society with a global swift stream of vehicles electrification (hybrid vehicles (HVs), plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHVs), and electric vehicles (EVs).

Company Name UBE MAXELL CO., LTD.
Location 1 Koizumi, Oyamazaki-cho, Otokuni-gun, Kyoto, Japan
President Masahiko Katsuta, President and Representative Director
Business Description Production, sales and R&D of lithium-ion battery separators
Capital Stock 2,725 million yen
Established February 2011
Fiscal Year-End March 31
Number of Employees 152
Shareholders Ube Industries, Ltd. 66.0%
Maxell Holdings, Ltd. 34.0%

Contact

For inquiries please contact

  • Ube Industries, Ltd.
  • General Affairs & Public Relations Group CSR & General Affairs Dept.
  • Seavans North Building, 1-2-1 Shibaura, Minato-ku, Tokyo 105-8449
  • Phone : +81-3-5419-6110
  • Contact us by Internet.

Disclaimer

Ube Industries Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 01:38:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD.
08:39pUBE INDUSTRIES : Completes the Transfer of Separators Business to Ube Maxell
PU
2018UBE INDUSTRIES : SHIONOGI and Ube Industries Entered into Strategic Research Col..
PU
2018UBE INDUSTRIES : Santen and Ube Industries Announce Launch of Glaucoma and Ocula..
PU
2018UBE INDUSTRIES : Machinery Corporation Completes Expansion of U.S. Assembly Faci..
PU
2018UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Half-year results
CO
2018UBE INDUSTRIES : U-MHI Platech Announces Plans to Build New Manufacturing Plant ..
PU
2018UBE INDUSTRIES : Maxell Holdings and Ube Maxell to Expand Production Capacity of..
PU
2018UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Annual results
CO
2018UBE INDUSTRIES : Japanese technocrats share knowledge with construction experts ..
AQ
2018UBE INDUSTRIES : to Construct Demonstration Facility for Carbonized Fuel from Wo..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 737 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 30 064 M
Debt 2019 126 B
Yield 2019 3,54%
P/E ratio 2019 7,42
P/E ratio 2020 6,62
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
Capitalization 229 B
Chart UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ube Industries, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3 292  JPY
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yuzuru Yamamoto President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Michio Takeshita Chairman
Masayuki Fujii Group CFO & Manager-Business Administration
Morihisa Yokota Executive Officer, GM-Research & Development
Hideyuki Sugishita Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD.0.65%2 114
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%93 752
AIR LIQUIDE-1.29%52 247
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES4.26%33 263
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD0.66%32 666
GIVAUDAN2.07%21 726
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.