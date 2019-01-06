Ube Industries : Completes the Transfer of Separators Business to Ube Maxell

January 7, 2019

TOKYO, January 7, 2019 - Ube Industries, Ltd. today announced that, effective January 1, 2019, it had completed the procedures to transfer its separators business to its consolidated subsidiary, Ube Maxell Co., Ltd., which now operates the business. The transfer marks the completion of the reorganization of the separators business by integrating it with Ube Maxell through a company split (simplified absorption-type split), as announced on November 1, 2018. Ube Maxell is a joint venture between Ube Industries and Maxell Holdings, Ltd.

With the reorganization and integration, Ube Maxell will realize an integrated framework for production and supply starting from separator base films, offering both coated and non-coated separators. Ube Maxell will leverage its expanded product lineup to efficiently meet a wide range of market needs.

By integrating the separators business under the joint venture with Maxell, Ube Industries will seek to further increase competitiveness and realize ongoing growth and business development in the separators market, which continues to see rapid growth in automotive applications. Ube Industries is also seeking to contribute to an ecologically sustainable society with a global swift stream of vehicles electrification (hybrid vehicles (HVs), plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHVs), and electric vehicles (EVs).

Company Name UBE MAXELL CO., LTD. Location 1 Koizumi, Oyamazaki-cho, Otokuni-gun, Kyoto, Japan President Masahiko Katsuta, President and Representative Director Business Description Production, sales and R&D of lithium-ion battery separators Capital Stock 2,725 million yen Established February 2011 Fiscal Year-End March 31 Number of Employees 152 Shareholders Ube Industries, Ltd. 66.0%

Maxell Holdings, Ltd. 34.0%