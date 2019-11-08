Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Uber Technologies, Inc.    UBER

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(UBER)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Boon for Hong Kong as Alibaba's eyes $15 bln late Nov listing - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 05:07am EST
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Alibaba Group is seen at an exhibition during the World Intelligence Congress in Tianjin

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd plans to launch a Hong Kong share offering to raise $10 billion to $15 billion in the final week of November, in a deal that could boost the Asian financial hub as it struggles with anti-government protests.

The U.S.-listed Chinese e-commerce giant is due to seek approval from Hong Kong's listing committee on Thursday, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. The listing process and bookbuild would then proceed during the week of Nov. 25, said the sources, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

An Alibaba spokesman declined to comment to Reuters on the timing of the listing.

The transaction, Dealogic data showed, would be the world's biggest-ever cross-border secondary listing. Alibaba currently holds the record for the world's biggest initial public offering for its $25 billion 2014 float in New York.

The e-commerce giant's Hong Kong listing would also set up a year-end rush for global equity markets, with the Saudi government planning to sell 2 per cent of oil giant Aramco in a deal that could raise up to $30 billion and topple Alibaba's own IPO record.

HONG KONG, TIMING

Alibaba had initially been working on an August listing in Hong Kong but put the deal on hold as anti-government protests in the city created financial and political uncertainty.

The new timing means the company will have an opportunity to show prospective investors its most recent sales figures after Monday's Singles Day, mainland China's largest annual online shopping day.

Alibaba's sales last year reached $30 billion on the day, which was more than three times as large as Cyber Monday, the equivalent shopping day in the U.S.

Alibaba last week reported second-quarter revenue increased by 40%, to 119.02 billion yuan ($16.91 billion) in the second quarter from 85.15 billion yuan in the previous year earlier.

The result beat analysts expectations of revenue of 116.8 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company will next week appoint more banks to help sell its shares in Hong Kong, sources said.

The deal is currently being led by China International Capital Corp (CICC) and Credit Suisse. Major investment banks led by Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are currently jockeying for the most senior positions behind those two.

Alibaba has also worked closely with Deutsche Bank in the past, according to Refinitiv statistics, but the bank slashed headcount in its equity capital market business worldwide this summer.

If both the Alibaba and Aramco deals succeed, they could provide a shot in the arm for moribund capital markets, where investors have proved increasingly sceptical of the valuations sought by much-hyped tech start-ups such as ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies, which has fallen 34 % since its float in May.

More recently, office-space sharing startup WeWork was forced to drop IPO plans and seek a cash injection from Japan’s SoftBank Group, a major shareholder, as its valuation collapsed to $8 billion from $47 billion as recently as January this year.

Companies so far this year have sold shares worth $429 billion via IPOs and follow-on sales – running far short of the $604 billion they sold in the whole of 2018, according to data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Christopher Cushing & Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Scott Murdoch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
05:10aEXCLUSIVE : Boon for Hong Kong as Alibaba's eyes $15 billion late November listi..
RE
05:07aEXCLUSIVE : Boon for Hong Kong as Alibaba's eyes $15 bln late Nov listing - sour..
RE
11/07Tech Up on Trade-Deal Hopes -- Tech Roundup
DJ
11/07Lyft asks Americans to ditch their cars for ride-hailing vouchers
RE
11/07UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Thinking about buying stock in Advanced Micro Devices, Gener..
PR
11/07Rakuten quarterly profit almost wiped out as investment weighs, Lyft stake sl..
RE
11/07SoftBank's Founder Takes Blame -- WSJ
DJ
11/06Canada's top court hears Uber case that may drive change in gig labour rules
RE
11/06UBER TECHNOLOGIES : While losses mount, Uber CEO expects profitability in 2021
AQ
11/06UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Shares hit new lows after turning $1bn loss
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 14 096 M
EBIT 2019 -8 678 M
Net income 2019 -8 494 M
Finance 2019 6 026 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,23x
P/E ratio 2020 -11,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,83x
EV / Sales2020 2,21x
Capitalization 45 955 M
Chart UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Uber Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 45,66  $
Last Close Price 26,94  $
Spread / Highest target 138%
Spread / Average Target 69,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dara Khosrowshahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald D. Sugar Chairman
Nelson J. Chai Chief Financial Officer
Thuan Pham Chief Technology Officer
Garrett Camp Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%45 955
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED5.97%405 443
NETFLIX7.82%126 475
NASPERS LIMITED-21.43%64 893
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.30.82%26 615
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP2.87%22 238
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group