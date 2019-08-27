Former Google Engineer Charged With Stealing Trade Secrets

By Heather Somerville and Robert McMillan

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Anthony Levandowski, a pioneer of self-driving car technology who was at the center of a legal fight between Google's parent company and Uber Technologies Inc., was charged by federal authorities with 33 counts of trade-secret theft.

Justice Department officials announced the indictment against Mr. Levandowski in a press conference Tuesday. The charges are based on 33 downloads in which the information was "reasonably protected" and "of economic value," officials said.

"Silicon Valley is not the Wild West," said John Bennett, a special agent in charge of the San Francisco field office for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which has been investigating Levandowski since May 2017. "The fast-paced and competitive environment does not mean that federal laws don't apply or can be ignored."

Mr. Levandowski, 39 years old, surrendered this morning at the federal courthouse in San Jose and is scheduled to appear for his arraignment this afternoon.

"This case rehashes claims already discredited in a civil case that settled more than a year ago," lawyers for Mr. Levandowski said in a statement. "Anthony is innocent, and we look forward to proving it at trial."

The criminal case introduces a new twist in Silicon Valley's effort to reshape the future of transportation, more than a year after a civil lawsuit between Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Uber was settled. Alphabet had accused Mr. Levandowski, a former leader in its autonomous vehicle program, of stealing technology and taking it to Uber. In the settlement, which capped a particularly contentious chapter in the fight to dominate the future of driverless cars, Uber promised not to use technology from Alphabet's Waymo unit and to give Waymo a chunk of equity.

While Mr. Levandowksi wasn't a defendant in that case, the federal judge overseeing the proceedings referred the allegations to U.S. prosecutors. U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco said at the time he took "no position" on whether a criminal prosecution was warranted. He said the record contained "ample evidence" that Mr. Levandowski breached his duty of loyalty to Waymo, according to court documents.

U.S. Attorney David Anderson declined to say whether other individuals are under investigation. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years and a fine of $250,000.

"I don't want to imply that we would be seeking 330 years," Mr. Anderson said. "All of us are free to move from job to job; what we cannot do is stuff our pockets on the way out the door."

In the course of that civil litigation, Mr. Levandowski refused to return the Waymo documents and asserted his right against self-incrimination, declining to answer questions from lawyers. Mr. Levandowski's employment contract with Waymo mandated private arbitration to work out disputes. The status of that process couldn't immediately be learned on Tuesday.

The criminal charges against Mr. Levandowski also reopen a difficult subject for Uber, whose public image was battered by the legal fight with Waymo. Uber's autonomous-driving unit has been roiled by high employee turnover and the death of a pedestrian hit by a self-driving Uber SUV last year. The criminal case may also yield details of the allegations that weren't disclosed in the civil lawsuit.

Uber said in a statement that it has cooperated with the government throughout its investigation and will continue to do so.

Mr. Levandowski earned more than $120 million "for his supposed contributions" to develop Google's self-driving car program, according to court filings.

Waymo, Google's self-driving car division, sued Uber in 2017, claiming that Mr. Levandowski stole more than 14,000 confidential files before leaving to join the ride-hailing giant to develop autonomous vehicles there. Waymo claimed the stolen information made its way into Uber's Lidar design, a sensor that uses light pulses to detect obstacles on or near the road, allowing Uber to fast-track its own self-driving cars.

"We have always believed competition should be fueled by innovation, and we appreciate the work of the U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI on this case," a spokesperson for Waymo said in an emailed statement.

Mr. Levandowski met Uber co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick in 2012 and shortly after started laying the groundwork for his move to Uber, according to court filings. Mr. Levandowksi quit Alphabet and started a self-driving truck startup called Otto in April 2016, and Uber acquired Otto in August of that year, public documents show. Mr. Levandowksi went on to run Uber's Advanced Technologies Group, which includes its autonomous driving efforts.

Shortly after Waymo filed its lawsuit, Mr. Levandowski stopped working on Uber's Lidar technology. In May 2017, Uber fired Mr. Levandowski for failing to cooperate with investigators in the trade-secrets case. Otto didn't gain much traction at Uber and was shut down a year ago.

Mr. Levandowski first got attention with a robotic motorcycle in the 2004 Grand Challenge for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, a nationally recognized competition for self-driving vehicles.The bike now resides in the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. He helped found a startup in 2006 called 510 Systems to work on self-driving technology, which he continued to run while he was developing autonomous driving systems at Alphabet, according to public documents. Google, as the company was known then, eventually acquired 510 Systems.

Last year, Mr. Levandowski started a company called Pronto, which is working to develop driver-assisted technology for long-haul trucking. The startup is partially self-funded but has also raised capital from investors, although Pronto executives have declined to specify who or how much.

Robbie Miller, Pronto's chief safety officer, will take over as chief executive in light of the criminal charges filed against Mr. Levandowski, a Pronto spokesman said. The spokesman said the Lidar technology Mr. Levandowski is alleged to have stolen does not relate in any way to Pronto's own technology.

Many former Uber employees have said in interviews they resented Mr. Levandowski's leadership, because he was too hard-charging and focused on flooding the streets in Arizona, Uber's main testing ground, with self-driving Uber cars to cultivate the public appearance of success, as well as to log more miles in autonomous vehicles than Waymo did.

Others who worked with Mr. Levandowski at Uber said while he may have been aggressive, he kept in place numerous safety systems to limit damages and injuries. This included keeping in place the emergency breaking feature Volvo had installed on Uber's SUVs, which would come in handy if Uber's own self-driving system failed to break.

After Mr. Levandowski was fired, Uber's self-driving team disabled that emergency breaking system, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. That contributed to the death of a pedestrian who was hit in 2018 by a self-driving Uber car in Arizona, according to a National Transportation Safety Board report on the incident.

Uber recently spun out its self-driving unit to limit its exposure and elicit more outside investment.

