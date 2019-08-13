Log in
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC

(UBER)
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Uber Technologies, Inc. Investors (UBER)

08/13/2019

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Uber Technologies, Inc. (“Uber” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UBER) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

In May 2019, the Company completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) in which it sold 207 million shares at $45 per share.

Then, on August 8, 2019, Uber announced its second quarter 2019 financial results, reporting $5.24 billion loss and $2.87 billion revenue.

Since the IPO, Uber’s stock has traded as low as $36.45 per share, significantly below the $45 offering price.

If you purchased Uber securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 13 972 M
EBIT 2019 -9 058 M
Net income 2019 -9 048 M
Finance 2019 5 262 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 4,06x
EV / Sales2020 3,30x
Capitalization 61 965 M
Chart UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC
Uber Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,00  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dara Khosrowshahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald D. Sugar Chairman
Barnaby Merrick Harford Chief Operating Officer
Nelson J. Chai Chief Financial Officer
Arianna Huffington Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC0.00%62 900
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD6.35%411 304
NETFLIX16.67%136 092
NASPERS LIMITED24.73%97 034
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA34.64%27 155
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR9.98%23 612
