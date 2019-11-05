Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Uber Technologies, Inc.    UBER

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(UBER)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 11/05 07:23:13 am
29.055 USD   -6.52%
06:57aGlobal Stocks Rise on Hopes for U.S., China Tariff Roll Back
DJ
02:48aSoftBank's Tech Problems Widen -- WSJ
DJ
01:12aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : hopes for profit in 2021 as losses top $1bn
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Global Stocks Rise on Hopes for U.S., China Tariff Roll Back

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 06:57am EST

By Anna Isaac

Global stocks rose Tuesday as investors grew hopeful that the U.S. and China may roll back tariffs that have penalized hundreds of billions of dollars in trade.

U.S. stock futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3% a day after the gauge hit record highs. The "phase one" pact would include Chinese purchases of American farm goods, rules to deter currency manipulation and some provisions to protect intellectual property and open up Chinese industries to U.S. firms.

Shares in Uber Technologies fell 5.6% ahead of the opening bell after the ride-hailing company Monday posted another quarterly loss but forecast that it would reach profitability by the end of 2021. The shares may face increased pressure Wednesday, when a lockup period, which prevented early investors and executives from selling shares, will end.

Shares in Adobe climbed 4.4% in after-hours trading after the company beat Wall Street estimates on its earnings late Monday.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 index climbed by 1.76% as the nation's electronics, machinery and financial companies, which have been under pressure from the global trade tensions, gained on the renewed optimism about a deal. The Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.5%. The Chinese yuan hit its strongest level in three months, strengthening against the U.S. dollar by 0.6% in offshore trading, with $1 buying 6.9918 yuan.

"It's very clear we're seeing lots of celebration in the market, not just in stocks, but in emerging market assets such as the yuan and coming out of havens like the Japanese yen," said Jane Foley, head of foreign exchange strategy at Rabobank. The cut in interest rates by the Federal Reserve last week has added to investors' optimism, she said. "The rally can extend for a one to three month view."

The sense of diminishing risk in the outlook for global economic growth was reflected in bond markets, a traditional haven for investors. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasurys climbed to 1.814%, up from 1.787% Monday.

The benchmark for global oil prices, Brent crude, rose 1% to $62.72 a barrel on the renewed hopes about global growth prospects.

Meanwhile, the Stoxx Europe 600 index hovered between small gains and losses. Associated British Foods was among the biggest advancers, climbing 4.4% after its earnings beat consensus estimates.

Fresh data on the pace of growth in the U.S. services sector and the number of new vacancies in the job market will be released later Tuesday. The figures will offer a sense of how robust the domestic economy has been when faced with slowing global growth.

Separately, the Commerce department will issue international trade figures for September. According to a survey of economists conducted by The Wall Street Journal, the deficit is forecast to narrow in the month. The data will help gauge American consumers' appetite for spending on foreign goods and progress in the Trump administration's efforts to reduce the trade deficit.

Write to Anna Isaac at anna.isaac@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADOBE INC. -0.12% 277.5 Delayed Quote.22.66%
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS 5.11% 2363 Delayed Quote.10.08%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.58% 2975.49 End-of-day quote.19.12%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.42% 27462.11 Delayed Quote.17.72%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.00% 62.72 Delayed Quote.8.46%
NASDAQ 100 0.61% 8210.664485 Delayed Quote.27.71%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.56% 8433.200126 Delayed Quote.24.97%
NIKKEI 225 1.76% 23251.99 Real-time Quote.14.55%
S&P 500 0.37% 3078.27 Delayed Quote.22.79%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.02% 403.49 Delayed Quote.17.50%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.03% 869.13 Delayed Quote.20.75%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -0.92% 31.08 Delayed Quote.0.00%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.39% 6.9941 Delayed Quote.2.48%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.47% 6.9948 Delayed Quote.2.35%
WTI 0.65% 56.94 Delayed Quote.19.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
06:57aGlobal Stocks Rise on Hopes for U.S., China Tariff Roll Back
DJ
02:48aSoftBank's Tech Problems Widen -- WSJ
DJ
01:12aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : hopes for profit in 2021 as losses top $1bn
AQ
11/04UBER TECHNOLOGIES : continues to bleed money, loses $7.4 billion in first 3 quar..
AQ
11/04UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Business Highlights
AQ
11/04UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K..
AQ
11/04UBER : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/04UBER TECHNOLOGIES : revenue grows but its losses mount in third quarter
AQ
11/04UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Results for Third Quarter 2019
BU
11/04UBER TECHNOLOGIES : While losses mount, Uber CEO expects profitability in 2021
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 13 965 M
EBIT 2019 -8 681 M
Net income 2019 -8 571 M
Finance 2019 5 035 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,73x
P/E ratio 2020 -10,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,42x
EV / Sales2020 2,63x
Capitalization 52 836 M
Chart UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Uber Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 48,43  $
Last Close Price 31,08  $
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 55,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dara Khosrowshahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald D. Sugar Chairman
Nelson J. Chai Chief Financial Officer
Thuan Pham Chief Technology Officer
Garrett Camp Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%52 836
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED4.07%397 034
NETFLIX9.41%128 346
NASPERS LIMITED-22.36%64 535
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.35.82%27 631
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP8.62%23 481
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group