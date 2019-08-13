Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Uber Technologies, Inc. Investors (UBER)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Uber Technologies, Inc. (“Uber” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UBER) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

In May 2019, the Company completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) in which it sold 207 million shares at $45 per share.

Then, on August 8, 2019, Uber announced its second quarter 2019 financial results, reporting $5.24 billion loss and $2.87 billion revenue.

Since the IPO, Uber’s stock has traded as low as $36.45 per share, significantly below the $45 offering price.

If you purchased Uber securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190813005793/en/