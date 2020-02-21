Log in
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.    UBER

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(UBER)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/21 03:07:43 pm
40.735 USD   -0.45%
02:48pLyft buys digital car-top advertising startup Halo Cars
RE
12:28pSelf-driving car companies complain California test data may mislead
RE
08:42aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : decides to shut down its office
AQ
Lyft buys digital car-top advertising startup Halo Cars

02/21/2020 | 02:48pm EST
The Lyft <LYFT.O> Driver Hub is seen in Los Angeles

Lyft Inc has bought U.S.-based startup Halo Cars, which allows drivers to make money through digital advertisements displayed on top of their vehicles.

The deal, first reported by Axios, was confirmed by the ride-hailing company on Friday. Lyft did not comment on the financing of the deal.

Halo Cars was founded in 2018 and has operations in U.S. markets such as New York and Chicago.

Lyft and larger rival Uber Technologies Inc, both based in San Francisco, are pursuing different roads in search of profitability, with Uber pouring money into side businesses which have so far lost money and Lyft focusing solely on moving people around.

With operations only in the United States and some Canadian cities, Lyft said earlier this month its active rider customer base in the fourth quarter grew to 22.9 million from 22.3 million the previous quarter.

That compares with Uber's global 111 million active platform users in the same period.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 927 M
EBIT 2020 -3 271 M
Net income 2020 -3 630 M
Finance 2020 2 514 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -19,8x
P/E ratio 2021 -33,0x
EV / Sales2020 3,78x
EV / Sales2021 3,08x
Capitalization 70 247 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 48,71  $
Last Close Price 40,92  $
Spread / Highest target 46,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Dara Khosrowshahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald D. Sugar Chairman
Nelson J. Chai Chief Financial Officer
Thuan Pham Chief Technology Officer
Garrett Camp Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.37.59%70 247
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.44%500 285
NETFLIX, INC.19.35%169 379
NASPERS LIMITED-0.48%78 178
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-1.13%27 254
COSTAR GROUP, INC.23.33%26 433
