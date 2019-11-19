NTSB : Uber Unit's 'Inadequate Safety Culture' Contributed to March 2018 Crash

By Josh Beckerman

The National Transportation Safety Board released an executive summary about the March 2018 pedestrian fatality involving an Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) self-driving car.

The NTSB said an "inadequate safety culture" at Uber Advanced Technologies Group contributed to the Tempe, Ariz., incident. It also discussed issues such as "the lack of federal safety standards and assessment protocols for automated driving systems."

Nat Beuse, Uber ATG Head of Safety, said in a statement that "we deeply regret the March 2018 crash that resulted in the loss of Elaine Herzberg's life, and we remain committed to improving the safety of our self-driving program. Over the last 20 months, we have provided the NTSB with complete access to information about our technology and the developments we have made since the crash."

The NTSB expects to release a full report within the next few weeks.

