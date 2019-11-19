Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Uber Technologies, Inc.    UBER

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(UBER)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NTSB : Uber Unit's 'Inadequate Safety Culture' Contributed to March 2018 Crash

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 07:19pm EST

By Josh Beckerman

The National Transportation Safety Board released an executive summary about the March 2018 pedestrian fatality involving an Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) self-driving car.

The NTSB said an "inadequate safety culture" at Uber Advanced Technologies Group contributed to the Tempe, Ariz., incident. It also discussed issues such as "the lack of federal safety standards and assessment protocols for automated driving systems."

Nat Beuse, Uber ATG Head of Safety, said in a statement that "we deeply regret the March 2018 crash that resulted in the loss of Elaine Herzberg's life, and we remain committed to improving the safety of our self-driving program. Over the last 20 months, we have provided the NTSB with complete access to information about our technology and the developments we have made since the crash."

The NTSB expects to release a full report within the next few weeks.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
07:19pNTSB : Uber Unit's 'Inadequate Safety Culture' Contributed to March 2018 Crash
DJ
04:38pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : chief product officer is latest executive to exit
AQ
02:59pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : discriminated against blind woman with dog, panel rules
AQ
02:42pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Panel rules Uber discriminated against blind Maine woman
AQ
02:25pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Safety agency says distracted driver caused fatal Uber crash
AQ
06:26aROSHNI RIDES : the 'Waapistani' startup with an American ethos
AQ
12:13aLYFT : opposes fee hike, plans to end Phoenix airport service
AQ
11/18UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Chief Product Officer to Leave Next Month -- TechCrunch
DJ
11/18UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Thinking about buying stock in Aurora Cannabis, Citigroup, F..
PR
11/18UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Grab Philippines says to coordinate with Competition body in..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 14 108 M
EBIT 2019 -8 638 M
Net income 2019 -8 499 M
Finance 2019 6 026 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,27x
P/E ratio 2020 -11,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,84x
EV / Sales2020 2,21x
Capitalization 46 142 M
Chart UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Uber Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 44,87  $
Last Close Price 27,05  $
Spread / Highest target 137%
Spread / Average Target 65,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dara Khosrowshahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald D. Sugar Chairman
Nelson J. Chai Chief Financial Officer
Thuan Pham Chief Technology Officer
Garrett Camp Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%45 631
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED4.83%400 386
NETFLIX13.04%132 602
NASPERS LIMITED-22.86%64 091
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.23.58%25 141
COSTAR GROUP, INC.72.89%21 871
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group