Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Uber Technologies, Inc.    UBER

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(UBER)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, First Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Uber Technologies, Inc. – UBER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 08:08pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Uber’s May 2019 initial public stock offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Uber investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Uber class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1650.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement was false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) at the time of the Offering, Uber was rapidly increasing subsidies for drivers and customer's rides and meals in a bid for market share, which caused the Company's sales and marketing expenses to swell; (2) Defendants were cutting (or planned to cut) costs in key areas that undermined the Company's central growth opportunities; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Uber’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 3, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1650.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
08:08pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, First Files Securities Class Action La..
BU
01:21aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : launches app to match up gig economy workers with employers
AQ
10/03UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership HAZELBAKER JILL
PU
10/03UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership GUPTA MANIK
PU
10/03UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership PHAM THUAN
PU
10/03UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership CHAI NELSON
PU
10/03UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership KRISHNAMURTHY N..
PU
10/03UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership WEST TONY
PU
10/03UBER TECHNOLOGIES : expands helicopter service in New York
AQ
10/03UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Drivers Say They're Being Harassed By Taxis
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 13 895 M
EBIT 2019 -9 091 M
Net income 2019 -9 061 M
Finance 2019 5 456 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 3,24x
EV / Sales2020 2,52x
Capitalization 50 439 M
Chart UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Uber Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,00  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dara Khosrowshahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald D. Sugar Chairman
Nelson J. Chai Chief Financial Officer
Thuan Pham Chief Technology Officer
Garrett Camp Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%51 799
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED2.54%399 949
NETFLIX0.18%117 173
NASPERS LIMITED-19.47%66 340
COSTAR GROUP, INC.75.31%21 681
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-2.12%20 881
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group