UBER FINAL DEADLINE: ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Uber Technologies, Inc. Investors of Important December 3rd Deadline in Securities Class Action – UBER

12/02/2019 | 05:56pm EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Uber’s May 2019 initial public stock offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”) of the important December 3, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Uber investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Uber class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1650.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) at the time of the Offering, Uber was rapidly increasing subsidies for drivers and customers’ rides as well as meals in a bid for market share, which caused Uber’s sales and marketing expenses to swell; (2) defendants were cutting, or planned to cut, costs in key areas that undermined Uber’s central growth opportunities; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Uber’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 3, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1650.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
