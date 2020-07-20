Log in
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(UBER)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

UK taxi, private hire vehicle drivers to undergo criminal record checks every six months

07/20/2020 | 11:56pm EDT
Members of Britain's cabinet meet at Downing Street in London

Taxi and private hire vehicle drivers in the United Kingdom will have to undergo criminal record checks every six months and cabs could be fitted with CCTV under fresh regulations to improve the licensing system, the country's transport ministry said.

A recommendation for licensing authorities that CCTVs would be "beneficial or proportionate" in their areas has also been included, the ministry said in a statement (https://bit.ly/3jqnWdW) on Tuesday.

The new government standards were recommended after a raft of abuse cases in UK cities.

"We know the majority of drivers provide an important and safe service for communities, but in light of appalling incidents in places such as Rochdale, Oxford, Newcastle and Rotherham, more must be done to protect passengers from those who abuse their position of trust," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in the statement.

"That's why we're looking to licensing authorities to enforce these rigorous new standards, ensuring drivers are fit to transport passengers in a safe environment and to stop those who aren't."

Local authorities are expected to implement these tough standards that could help improve consistency in the licensing system and reduce the risk of harm posed to children and vulnerable passengers.

Taxi and private hire vehicle drivers are required to be trained to help them identify and respond to passengers that may have been abused, the ministry added.

Uber Technologies Inc was stripped of its licence to carry paying passengers in London for the second time last November in just over two years over a "pattern of failures" on safety and security.

The Silicon Valley ride-hailing firm has roughly 45,000 drivers in London, one of its most important markets, and is now trying to win back its licence.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 888 M - -
Net income 2020 -5 890 M - -
Net Debt 2020 581 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,74x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 58 366 M 58 366 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,57x
Nbr of Employees 28 600
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Uber Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 41,64 $
Last Close Price 33,66 $
Spread / Highest target 72,3%
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dara Khosrowshahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald D. Sugar Chairman
Nelson J. Chai Chief Financial Officer
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Independent Director
David I. Trujillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.18%56 441
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED39.11%636 791
NETFLIX, INC.55.27%216 819
PROSUS N.V.28.78%157 234
NASPERS LIMITED37.64%80 832
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.94.71%48 949
