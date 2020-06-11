Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Uber Technologies, Inc.    UBER

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(UBER)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/11 02:50:15 pm
31.3 USD   -10.13%
02:25pUber, Lyft drivers are employees, says California regulator
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:48aGrubhub Jilts Uber For Europe's Just Eat -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Uber, Lyft drivers are employees, says California regulator

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 02:25pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Uber's logo is pictured at its office in Bogota

By Akanksha Rana and Tina Bellon

Drivers working for ride-hailing services such as Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc will be considered employees under California's new gig worker law, the state's leading industry regulator said on Thursday.

Shares in Uber and Lyft fell 5.3% and 4.2%, respectively, in early trading, with the new order striking at the heart of the "gig economy" business model of technology platforms like Uber and Lyft that rely on cheaper contract workers.

The decision, by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), which regulates ride-hailing companies across the state, comes six months after a state law took effect that makes it tougher for companies to classify workers as contractors rather than employees. The latter designation exempts them from paying for overtime, healthcare and workers' compensation.

The CPUC in an order on Thursday said it had to enforce state law, determining that drivers for transportation network companies (TNCs), the industry term for ride-hailing operators, would be considered employees going forward.

"For now, TNC drivers are presumed to be employees and the Commission must ensure that TNCs comply with those requirements that are applicable to the employees of an entity subject to the Commission's jurisdiction," the commission said in the document https://docs.cpuc.ca.gov/PublishedDocs/Efile/G000/M339/K545/339545137.PDF.

The companies have said in the past their drivers were properly classified as independent contractors, adding that the majority of them would not want to be considered employees, cherishing the flexibility of on-demand work.

"If California regulators force rideshare companies to change their business model it would affect our ability to provide reliable and affordable services, along with threatening access to this essential work Californians depend on," Uber said in a statement.

Uber in December sued to block the new law, known as AB5, arguing that it punished app-based companies and was unconstitutional.

Lyft in a statement called the CPUC's decision "flawed" and said forcing drivers to be employees will have horrible economic consequences for California.

Both companies pointed to a November ballot initiative exempting them from the law, for which they, together with food delivery platform DoorDash, have earmarked $90 million. Under the companies' proposal, drivers would receive mileage-based subsidies, healthcare stipends and occupational accident insurance, while maintaining their flexibility as contractors.

Labor unions have sharply criticized the proposal for creating a "new underclass of workers" that lack fundamental protections such as sick pay and unemployment insurance.

California in early May filed its own lawsuit against Uber and Lyft, arguing the companies misclassified their drivers in violation of the new law.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru, Tina Bellon in Warwick, Rhode Island; Editing by Maju Samuel, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Steve Orlofsky)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
02:25pUber, Lyft drivers are employees, says California regulator
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:48aGrubhub Jilts Uber For Europe's Just Eat -- WSJ
DJ
02:05aHow Uber hailed a deal with Grubhub only to let it slip
RE
01:55aEurope's Just Eat Takeaway to buy Grubhub for $7.3 billion
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:42aHow ride-hailers around the world are coping with the virus pummeling
RE
06/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/10Grubhub to Combine With Just Eat Takeaway.com in All-Stock Deal
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 238 M - -
Net income 2020 -5 832 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -10,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 60 395 M 60 395 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,56x
Nbr of Employees 28 600
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Uber Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 41,33 $
Last Close Price 34,83 $
Spread / Highest target 66,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dara Khosrowshahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald D. Sugar Chairman
Nelson J. Chai Chief Financial Officer
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Independent Director
David I. Trujillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.17.12%60 395
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED17.78%545 549
NETFLIX, INC.34.28%191 086
NASPERS LIMITED27.74%75 721
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.26.65%35 220
COSTAR GROUP, INC.16.43%27 179
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group