Uber Technologies : 10 Million Free Rides and Deliveries to Move What Matters

03/31/2020

The coronavirus has turned the world upside down. Some days it feels like everything has changed, and we've all had to change with it. A month ago, Uber was connecting 16 million trips a day. Now, we'reurging our ridersto stay home if they can.

And even as their lives have been upended, too, drivers, couriers and restaurants are moving what matters: getting first responders to work, and food to those who need it.

Alongside them, we want to do our small part to help. Today, we're committing to provide10 million rides and food deliveriesto healthcare workers, seniors, and people in need, free of charge.

We'vealready started, withfree ridesto help healthcare workers get to their jobs, andfree mealsto help keep them going.

This is just the beginning.

We're ready to work with more cities, food banks, hospitals and others around the world to move whatever matters most to them. Organizations looking for support with rides or food deliveries can reach out to us at impact2020@uber.com.

Thank you to the healthcare workers who are saving lives. Thank you to the drivers, delivery people and restaurants who are supporting them. And thank you to all the riders who are doing their part by staying home.

Working together, we can stop this virus and help our communities recover.

Disclaimer

Uber Technologies Inc. published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 20:55:03 UTC
