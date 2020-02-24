Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Uber Technologies, Inc.    UBER

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(UBER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Uber Technologies : Amended Statement of Beneficial Ownership GINSBERG AMANDA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 09:25pm EST

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number: 3235-0104

Estimated average burden

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

hours per response... 0.5

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

Ginsberg Amanda

2/14/2020

Uber Technologies, Inc [UBER]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

1455 MARKET STREET, 4TH

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

FLOOR

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103

Original Filed(MM/DD/YYYY)

2/20/2020

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

Beneficially Owned

Form: Direct

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

(D) or Indirect

(I)

(Instr. 5)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security

2. Date Exercisable

3. Title and Amount of

4. Conversion

5. Ownership

6. Nature of Indirect

(Instr. 4)

and Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

or Exercise

Form of

Beneficial Ownership

(MM/DD/YYYY)

Derivative Security

Price of

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

Derivative

Security:

Security

Direct (D) or

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Indirect (I)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 5)

Explanation of Responses:

Remarks:

This amendment is being filed solely to add the written authorization (Ex. 24 - Power of Attorney).

No securities are beneficially owned.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% OwnerOfficerOther

Ginsberg Amanda 1455 MARKET STREET, 4TH FLOOR X SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103

Signatures

/s/ Keir Gumbs by Power of Attorney for Amanda Ginsberg

2/24/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control

number.

LIMITED POWER OF ATTORNEY FOR

SECTION 16 REPORTING OBLIGATIONS

Know all by these presents, that the undersigned, Amanda Ginsberg, hereby makes, constitutes and appoints Tony West, Keir Gumbs, Carolyn Mo and Robert Wu as the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in- fact, with full power and authority as hereinafter described on behalf of and in the name, place and stead of the undersigned to:

  1. prepare, execute, acknowledge, deliver and file Forms 3, 4, and 5 (including any amendments thereto) with respect to the securities of Uber Technologies, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), with the SEC, any national securities exchanges and the Company, as considered necessary or advisable under Section 16(a) of the Exchange Act and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder, as amended from time to time;
  2. seek or obtain, as the undersigned's representative and on the undersigned's behalf, information on transactions in the Company's securities from any third party, including brokers, employee benefit plan administrators and trustees, and the undersigned hereby authorizes any such person to release any such information to the undersigned and approves and ratifies any such release of information; and
  3. perform any and all other acts which in the discretion of such attorney-in-fact are necessary or desirable for and on behalf of the undersigned in connection with the foregoing.

The undersigned acknowledges that:

  1. this Power of Attorney authorizes, but does not require, such attorney-in-fact to act in their discretion on information provided to such attorney-in-fact without independent verification of such information;
  2. any documents prepared and/or executed by such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney will be in such form and will contain such information and disclosure as such attorney-in-fact, in his or her discretion, deems necessary or desirable;
  3. neither the Company nor such attorney-in-fact assumes (i) any liability for the undersigned's responsibility to comply with the requirement of the Exchange Act, (ii) any liability of the undersigned for any failure to comply with such requirements, or
    (iii) any obligation or liability of the undersigned for profit disgorgement under Section 16(b) of the Exchange Act; and
  4. this Power of Attorney does not relieve the undersigned from responsibility for compliance with the undersigned's obligations under the Exchange Act, including without limitation the reporting requirements under Section 16 of the Exchange Act.

The undersigned hereby gives and grants the foregoing attorney-in- fact full power and authority to do and perform all and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary or appropriate to be done in and about the foregoing matters as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if present, hereby ratifying all that such attorney-infact of, for and on behalf of the undersigned, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this Limited Power of Attorney.

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to such attorney-in-fact.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of February 20, 2020.

By: /s/ Amanda Ginsberg

------------------------

Name: Amanda Ginsberg

Disclaimer

Uber Technologies Inc. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 02:23:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
09:25pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Amended Statement of Beneficial Ownership GINSBERG AMANDA
PU
07:42pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : 2 Colombian students, 2 Mexicans slain in Puebla state
AQ
07:14pShake Shack sees delivery disruption thru 2020 with Grubhub partnership
RE
02:48aIntuit Circles Credit Karma -- WSJ
DJ
02/23Intuit Near Deal to Buy Credit Karma for $7 Billion
DJ
02/21Lyft buys digital car-top advertising startup Halo Cars
RE
02/21Self-driving car companies complain California test data may mislead
RE
02/21UBER TECHNOLOGIES : decides to shut down its office
AQ
02/21UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Careem merger gets CCP's nod
AQ
02/21UBER TECHNOLOGIES : CCP approves Uber-Careem merger with pro-competitive, powerf..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 927 M
EBIT 2020 -3 271 M
Net income 2020 -3 630 M
Finance 2020 2 514 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -18,5x
P/E ratio 2021 -30,9x
EV / Sales2020 3,53x
EV / Sales2021 2,88x
Capitalization 65 766 M
Chart UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Uber Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 48,71  $
Last Close Price 38,31  $
Spread / Highest target 56,6%
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dara Khosrowshahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald D. Sugar Chairman
Nelson J. Chai Chief Financial Officer
Thuan Pham Chief Technology Officer
Garrett Camp Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.28.82%69 903
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.23%489 019
NETFLIX, INC.17.46%166 777
NASPERS LIMITED-0.94%78 027
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-1.74%27 087
COSTAR GROUP, INC.19.71%26 239
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group