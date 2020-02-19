Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Uber Technologies, Inc.    UBER

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(UBER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Uber Technologies : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership HAZELBAKER JILL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 08:37pm EST

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Hazelbaker Jill

Uber Technologies, Inc [ UBER ]

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

1455 MARKET STREET, 4TH FLOOR

8/1/2019

See Remarks

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103

8/5/2019

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Amount or

Date

Expiration

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Restricted Stock

$0.00

8/1/2019

A (1)

114495.00

7/16/2020

(1)

Common

114495.00

$0.00

114495.00

D

Units

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Consists of 114,495 restricted stock units (RSUs). The vesting schedule of the RSUs is as follows: 10% on July 16, 2020 and 30% per year for years 2-4 on a monthly basis. Upon vesting, the RSUs become payable in cash or common stock on a one-for-one basis at the election of the issuer. This Form 4/A is being filed by the Reporting Person to amend the Form 4 filed on August 5, 2019 to report the acquisition of 114,495 RSUs in Table II rather than Table I.

Remarks:

SVP, Marketing and Public Affairs.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Hazelbaker Jill

1455 MARKET STREET, 4TH FLOOR

See Remarks

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103

Signatures

/s/ Keir Gumbs by Power of Attorney for Jill Hazelbaker

2/19/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Uber Technologies Inc. published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 01:36:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
08:37pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership HAZELBAKER JILL
PU
08:37pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership CEREMONY GLEN
PU
08:37pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership KHOSROW..
PU
08:37pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership HAZELBA..
PU
09:50aLYFT : resumes shared electric bike rentals in NYC
RE
09:46aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Names Outgoing Match Group CEO Ginsberg to Board
DJ
09:07aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Experienced Technology Executive Mandy Ginsberg, CEO of Matc..
BU
09:05aUBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial St..
AQ
07:02aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : linked to a reduction in serious road traffic injuries in th..
AQ
04:23aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Launches New Discreet Reporting Option for Safety Incidents
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 921 M
EBIT 2020 -3 275 M
Net income 2020 -3 634 M
Finance 2020 2 472 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -19,8x
P/E ratio 2021 -33,0x
EV / Sales2020 3,79x
EV / Sales2021 3,10x
Capitalization 70 470 M
Chart UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Uber Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 48,64  $
Last Close Price 41,05  $
Spread / Highest target 46,2%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dara Khosrowshahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald D. Sugar Chairman
Nelson J. Chai Chief Financial Officer
Thuan Pham Chief Technology Officer
Garrett Camp Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.38.03%68 976
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED9.15%499 091
NETFLIX, INC.17.56%170 160
NASPERS LIMITED17.10%79 092
COSTAR GROUP, INC.22.24%26 957
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-5.72%26 659
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group