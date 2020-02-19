Uber Technologies : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership HAZELBAKER JILL

Consists of 114,495 restricted stock units (RSUs). The vesting schedule of the RSUs is as follows: 10% on July 16, 2020 and 30% per year for years 2-4 on a monthly basis. Upon vesting, the RSUs become payable in cash or common stock on a one-for-one basis at the election of the issuer. This Form 4/A is being filed by the Reporting Person to amend the Form 4 filed on August 5, 2019 to report the acquisition of 114,495 RSUs in Table II rather than Table I.
SVP, Marketing and Public Affairs.
Hazelbaker Jill
2/19/2020
