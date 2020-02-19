Uber Technologies : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership KHOSROWSHAHI DARA

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

KHOSROWSHAHI DARA Uber Technologies, Inc [ UBER ] __X__ Director _____ 10% Owner (Last) (First) (Middle) 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY) __X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) 1455 MARKET STREET, 4TH FLOOR 7/22/2019 Chief Executive Officer (Street) 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103 7/24/2019 _X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security 2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed 3. Trans. Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 6. 7. Nature (Instr. 3) Execution (Instr. 8) or Disposed of (D) Following Reported Transaction(s) Ownership of Indirect Date, if any (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) (Instr. 3 and 4) Form: Beneficial Direct (D) Ownership or Indirect (Instr. 4) (A) or (I) (Instr. Code V Amount (D) Price 4) Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of 2. 3. Trans. 3A. Deemed 4. Trans. 5. Number of 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of 8. Price of 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Derivate Security Conversion Date Execution Code Derivative Securities Expiration Date Securities Underlying Derivative derivative Ownership of Indirect (Instr. 3) or Exercise Date, if any (Instr. 8) Acquired (A) or Derivative Security Security Securities Form of Beneficial Price of Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3 and 4) (Instr. 5) Beneficially Derivative Ownership Derivative (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) Owned Security: (Instr. 4) Security Following Direct (D) Amount or Date Expiration Reported or Indirect Code V (A) (D) Exercisable Date Title Number of Transaction(s) (I) (Instr. Shares (Instr. 4) 4) Restricted Stock $0.00 7/22/2019 A (1) 629722.00 7/1/2020 (1) Common 629722.00 $0.00 629722.00 D Units Stock

Consists of 629,722 restricted stock units (RSUs) which are scheduled to vest on July 1, 2020, subject to earlier vesting in certain circumstances. Upon vesting, the RSUs become payable in cash or common stock on a one-for-one basis at the election of the issuer. This Form 4/A is being filed by the Reporting Person to amend the Form 4 filed on July 24, 2019 to report the acquisition of 629,722 RSUs in Table II rather than Table I.

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other KHOSROWSHAHI DARA 1455 MARKET STREET, 4TH FLOOR X Chief Executive Officer SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103 Signatures /s/ Keir Gumbs by Power of Attorney for Dara Khosrowshahi 2/19/2020 **Signature of Reporting Person Date

