Uber Technologies : Announces Analyst Call

03/18/2020 | 08:19pm EDT

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) will host a conference call with analysts on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the state of the business in light of COVID-19, and what the company is doing to respond.

A live webcast of the conference call can be found on Uber’s Investor Relations website at investor.uber.com. A replay of the conference call will be accessible for at least 90 days.

Disclosure Information

Uber uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. Uber is a technology platform that uses a massive network, leading technology, operational excellence and product expertise to power movement from point A to point B. We develop and operate proprietary technology applications supporting a variety of offerings on our platform. We connect consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, and connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services. We also connect consumers with public transportation networks, e-bikes, e-scooters and other personal mobility options. We use this same network, technology, operational excellence and product expertise to connect shippers with carriers in the freight industry. We are also developing technologies that will provide autonomous driving vehicle solutions to consumers, networks of vertical take-off and landing vehicles and new solutions to solve everyday problems.

Our technology is available in 69 countries around the world, principally in the United States and Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia (excluding China and Southeast Asia).


© Business Wire 2020
