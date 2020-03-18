Uber Technologies : Announces Analyst Call

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) will host a conference call with analysts on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the state of the business in light of COVID-19, and what the company is doing to respond.

A live webcast of the conference call can be found on Uber’s Investor Relations website at investor.uber.com. A replay of the conference call will be accessible for at least 90 days.

Disclosure Information

Uber uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts.

