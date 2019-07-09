Log in
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC

(UBER)
Uber Technologies : Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call

0
07/09/2019

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast of the conference call and earnings release materials can be found on Uber’s Investor Relations website at investor.uber.com. A replay of the conference call will be accessible for at least 90 days.

Disclosure Information

Uber uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 10 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 13 970 M
EBIT 2019 -7 218 M
Net income 2019 -9 169 M
Finance 2019 7 494 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 4,68x
EV / Sales2020 3,83x
Capitalization 72 824 M
