Uber Technologies : Anthony Levandowski Arrested for Theft of Self-Driving Trade Secrets -- Update

By Robert McMillan and Heather Somerville

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Anthony Levandowski, a pioneer of self-driving car technology who was at the center of a legal fight between Google's parent company and Uber Technologies Inc., was arrested Tuesday and charged by federal authorities with 33 counts of trade-secret theft.

Justice Department officials are scheduled to hold a press conference later to discuss the charges.

Mr. Levandowski couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

The criminal case introduces a new twist in Silicon Valley's effort to reshape the future of transportation, more than a year after a civil lawsuit between Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Uber was settled. Alphabet had accused Mr. Levandowski, a former leader in its autonomous vehicle program, of stealing technology and taking it to Uber. In the settlement, which capped a particularly contentious chapter in the fight to dominate the future of driverless cars, Uber promised not to use technology from Alphabet's Waymo unit and to give Waymo a chunk of equity.

While Mr. Levandowksi wasn't a defendant in that case, the federal judge overseeing the proceedings referred the allegations to U.S. prosecutors. U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco said at the time he took "no position" on whether a criminal prosecution was warranted. He said the record contained "ample evidence" that Mr. Levandowski breached his duty of loyalty to Waymo, according to court documents.

