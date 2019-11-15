Log in
Uber Technologies : CFO to Participate in Fireside Chat at the RBC Capital Markets 2019 Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference

0
11/15/2019 | 06:10pm EST

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced today that Nelson Chai, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets 2019 Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Mr. Chai is scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Uber website at http://investor.uber.com.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 10 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.


© Business Wire 2019
