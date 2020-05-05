Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Uber Technologies, Inc.    UBER

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(UBER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Uber Technologies : California Sues Uber, Lyft Saying They Misclassified Drivers as Independent Contractors -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 02:57pm EDT

By Sebastian Herrera and Tim Higgins

California sued Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. for allegedly misclassifying their drivers as independent contractors instead of employees, a move that intensifies a battle between the ride-hailing giants and their home state.

California, which is suing the companies under authority granted by a new state law and under the California Competition Law, said the decision to classify drivers as contractors has deprived them of rights such as paid sick leave and unemployment insurance.

"We believe it's time for all workers to be treated fairly," California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Tuesday. "We believe that innovation doesn't require you to mistreat workers."

The state, which seeks up to millions of dollars in civil penalties and to force the companies to restore unpaid wages to drivers, also said Uber and Lyft haven't contributed to state payroll taxes used to fund general health-welfare programs. The lawsuit was filed in conjunction with the city attorneys of San Francisco, where Uber and Lyft are based, and Los Angeles and San Diego.

Uber and Lyft have maintained that their drivers are properly classified after the state passed the so-called gig economy law last year and Gov. Gavin Newsom signed it. The law codified a test companies must pass to classify their workers as independent contractors, which enables companies to avoid costly benefits such as health care. Uber and Lyft have said the law could take away flexibility for drivers and force them to work pre-scheduled shifts.

"We are looking forward to working with the Attorney General and mayors across the state to bring all the benefits of California's innovation economy to as many workers as possible, especially during this time when the creation of good jobs with access to affordable health care and other benefits is more important than ever," a spokeswoman for Lyft said in a statement.

A spokesman for Uber said: "At a time when California's economy is in crisis with four million people out of work, we need to make it easier, not harder, for people to quickly start earning. We will contest this action in court, while at the same time pushing to raise the standard of independent work for drivers in California, including with guaranteed minimum earnings and new benefits."

The legal battle comes as the coronavirus pandemic has raised an unprecedented crisis for the ride-hailing companies. Ridership has plummeted as governments have encouraged or ordered people to shelter in homes and closed nonessential businesses in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Spending on Uber and Lyft rides plunged 83% during the week of April 20 in the U.S. compared with a year ago, according to data from researcher Edison Trends.

Uber, in particular, has seen a greater reliance on drivers to fuel its food-delivery business while its ride business languishes. Uber is reportedly considering layoffs to help cut costs and has pulled its guidance ahead of reporting first-quarter financial results on Thursday.

Lyft last week announced it was cutting 17% of its workforce and instituting unpaid furloughs and salary cuts for those who remain. The company reports first-quarter results on Wednesday.

The confrontation highlights the inequities in the pandemic for some workers on the front lines, including those making deliveries, who have been left without a safety net including benefits such as sick pay. A number of companies have provided paid sick leave only in the event of a positive Covid-19 diagnosis for some workers.

Many drivers have talked about the conundrum they have: to drive and risk getting sick, or stay home and not get paid.

San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera said Tuesday that the pandemic highlighted the risk under which drivers work.

When the economy begins to open back up again, there is likely going to be an uptick in people who've lost employment wanting to drive for the ride-hailing services.

Uber, Lyft and several other companies have amassed more than $110 million to pass a November ballot initiative to exempt themselves from the law. Uber, along with food delivery company Postmates Inc., late last year filed a lawsuit challenging the law. It is unclear how those plans have been affected by the impact coronavirus is expected to have on elections and organizing.

Since it was passed last fall, the new California law has prompted opposition from a number of industries, including health care and trucking. Uber and Lyft have been among the most organized opponents of the legislation.

The companies have said the law doesn't apply to their businesses but have also warned that if they are forced to reclassify their drivers, it could force them to hire far fewer drivers and reduce the areas where they operate.

Although the companies have said their workers are properly classified, they see their ballot initiative as a potential legal shield for lawsuits. The initiative, if passed in November, would promise benefits such as health care for drivers who work a certain amount of hours a week but also seeks to eliminate any lawsuits in the past year.

A group representing the companies in March said more than one million signatures have already been collected, nearly double the number required to qualify for the November ballot.

Write to Sebastian Herrera at Sebastian.Herrera@wsj.com and Tim Higgins at Tim.Higgins@WSJ.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LYFT, INC. -0.37% 26.9269 Delayed Quote.-37.17%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 2.90% 28.233 Delayed Quote.-7.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
02:57pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : California Sues Uber, Lyft Saying They Misclassified Drivers..
DJ
01:59pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : California to Sue Uber, Lyft Saying They Misclassified Drive..
DJ
01:43pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : California sues Uber, Lyft over alleged labour law violation..
AQ
01:43pLYFT : California sues Uber, Lyft over alleged labor law violations
AQ
10:31aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Dunkin' adds Uber Eats to delivery partners
AQ
06:26aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Eats exits all but core CEE markets
AQ
05/04GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Intel, Berkshire Hathaway, Tesla...
05/04DUNKIN' BRANDS : Dunkin' Delivering Through Uber Eats
DJ
05/04UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulati..
AQ
05/04UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Company allegedly tried to monopolise ride-sharing business
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 822 M
EBIT 2020 -3 844 M
Net income 2020 -4 230 M
Debt 2020 311 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -11,5x
P/E ratio 2021 -20,7x
EV / Sales2020 3,57x
EV / Sales2021 2,55x
Capitalization 49 038 M
Chart UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Uber Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 39,76  $
Last Close Price 28,39  $
Spread / Highest target 90,2%
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dara Khosrowshahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald D. Sugar Chairman
Nelson J. Chai Chief Financial Officer
Thuan Pham Chief Technology Officer
Garrett Camp Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.80%49 038
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.24%509 672
NETFLIX, INC.32.32%182 637
NASPERS LIMITED-2.49%66 073
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-2.84%26 934
COSTAR GROUP, INC.4.06%22 866
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group