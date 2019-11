--Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Chief Product Officer Manik Gupta plans to leave the company Dec. 13, TechCrunch reported.

--Mr. Gupta doesn't have a new position now but is interested in trends in the consumer internet sector, TechCrunch reported.

Full story: https://techcrunch.com/2019/11/18/ubers-chief-product-officer-is-stepping-down/

