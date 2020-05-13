Uber Technologies : Discusses Grubhub Takeover Valuing Food Deliverer at Roughly $6 Billion--4th Update

Log in
05/13/2020 | 05:32pm EDT

By Cara Lombardo

Uber Technologies Inc. and Grubhub Inc. are discussing a takeover valuing Grubhub at roughly $6 billion, with big cost savings that would help pay for the deal, according to people familiar with the matter.

The companies are considering a deal that would value Grubhub stock at around 1.9 Uber shares, or just over $60 per Grubhub share based on trading Wednesday afternoon, the people said.

Grubhub had been seeking 2.15 Uber shares in the negotiations, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, but Uber balked at paying that much. The potential price has jumped around since the latest discussions began in February and may continue to do so -- assuming the talks continue.

Grubhub shares soared 29% Tuesday, the day the merger talks surfaced, closing at $60.39. They dropped to $58.14 Wednesday amid a broader market selloff. Uber stock closed up 1.9% at $33.02 after The Wall Street Journal reported on details of the discussions.

Uber and Grubhub see opportunity in the rapidly changing industry landscape. Meal-delivery companies have been scrambling to respond to increased demand as the coronavirus pandemic confines people to their homes and increases the cost of delivering food safely.

Encouraging Uber and Grubhub to strike a deal now is the potential for enormous cost savings, likely north of $300 million, the people said. That is an especially large number for a transaction this size.

A big part of that comes from improved logistics. By utilizing Uber's more sophisticated routing platform, Grubhub could potentially save $2 to $3 on each of the orders it delivers itself, which amount to roughly half of its more than 500,000 daily deliveries, some of the people said. A large portion of Grubhub's orders are delivered by restaurants themselves, as almost all of Uber's are delivered by its drivers.

The combined company could also save on marketing expenses.

Savings are also likely to come from slowing hiring or potentially eliminating jobs, the people said. That possibility is certain to stoke concerns among politicians -- including some Democrats who have called for a pause on mergers-and-acquisition activity during the pandemic in an attempt to limit job losses.

Uber -- whose food-delivery business has become a bright spot during the pandemic as ride-hailing demand plummets -- could also benefit from Grubhub's expertise in building out new markets and forging relationships with small- and medium-size restaurants.

The companies' CEOs, Dara Khosrowshahi and Matt Maloney, have known each other for years and are discussing many of the details personally, some of the people said. While the newly appointed head of Uber's meal-delivery business, Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, is expected to retain his position in a combined company, Mr. Maloney would likely be offered an executive role too.

Should there be a deal, it is still likely a few weeks away, some of the people said. The talks had somewhat slowed before Uber's stock jumped on its better-than-expected first-quarter earnings report last week.

Even if there is an agreement, the deal would still have to pass regulatory muster. It would create a dominant player in the food-delivery space for the first time in years.

On Wednesday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.) said the potential deal "raises serious concerns" about the impact on customers at a time when they need food delivery services the most.

Write to Cara Lombardo at cara.lombardo@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
GRUBHUB INC. -3.73% 58.14 Delayed Quote.24.16%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 1.91% 33.02 Delayed Quote.8.94%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 382 M
EBIT 2020 -4 150 M
Net income 2020 -6 082 M
Debt 2020 1 465 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,47x
P/E ratio 2021 -21,0x
EV / Sales2020 4,31x
EV / Sales2021 3,22x
Capitalization 56 181 M
Chart UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Uber Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 40,60  $
Last Close Price 32,40  $
Spread / Highest target 79,0%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dara Khosrowshahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald D. Sugar Chairman
Nelson J. Chai Chief Financial Officer
Thuan Pham Chief Technology Officer
Garrett Camp Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.94%56 181
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED0.33%526 878
NETFLIX, INC.33.45%189 916
NASPERS LIMITED2.13%72 909
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.2.94%28 626
COSTAR GROUP, INC.10.95%23 387
