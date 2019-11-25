Log in
Uber Technologies : Driving Change- Working Together to End Gender-Based Violence

11/25/2019 | 11:08am EST

Gender-based violence is a human rights violation and a serious crime that knows no boundaries.According to the United Nations, nearly 1 in 3 women around the world experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetime, and we know that everyone has an important role to play in addressing this global epidemic.

In order to help put an end to gender-based violence, we must work together to be a part of the solution.

Today, in honor ofInternational Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, which marks the beginning of16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, we are announcing additional new partnerships that span five continents and sixteen countries to support survivors and help prevent gender-based violence. We're providing an additional $2.5M in funding to Non-Profit Organizations to help prevent sexual violence before it starts.

Through these grants, we'll be able to support programs and services that advance opportunities for women, while raising awareness of gender-based violence.

In 2017, we announcedDriving Change- our commitment to help address gender-based violence. We partnered with members of courageous, thought-leading organizations like RAINN, NO MORE, and Women of Color Network Inc. We also made important changes within Uber and committed five million dollars to fund sexual violence prevention programs. Since then, we haveexpandedthis effort by building partnerships with leading organizations around the world to leverage our scale and scope to help drive awareness and societal change.

We all can play a role in helping end gender-based violence. Here are some helpful tips and actions developed in partnership with NO MORE:

  1. Break the silence: Lack of understanding and an unwillingness to speak openly about gender-based violence plays a large part in why these problems persist. In order to end the shame and stigma that survivors are burdened with, we need to start bylistening to their stories.
  2. Stand up, Don't Stand By: We all play an important role in looking out for each other's safety and stepping in to help prevent violence before it starts.Check out these tipson how to intervene when you see something.
  3. Start by believing: One of the best ways to support someone in your life who tells you they've been sexually assaulted is just listen to them without judgment, doubt, or blame.Here's how you can helpin the moment.
  4. Educate your friends & family about consent: As one of many steps to change the way our culture views sexual assault, and to help prevent it from happening, we need to have frank discussions about consent.Learnthe facts, and get the conversation going.
  5. Spread the word:Show the world that you stand against gender-based violence starting on November 25! Wear orange and share a message of solidarity on social with #orangetheworld and #16days and tag one of our many partners below.

Additionally, we have made a number of safety product updates within the app to help give riders and drivers peace of mind and set the standard for safety in the rideshare industry. In September, weannouncednew features such as on-trip reporting, if you are feeling uncomfortable during a trip, text to 911 as an extension of the in-app emergency button where available, and a new way to verify your ride with a unique PIN code that drivers have to input in order to start their trip.

To learn more, you can visituber.com/safety/womens-safety.

Our full list of international partners by country include:

Disclaimer

Uber Technologies Inc. published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 16:07:01 UTC
