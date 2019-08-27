Uber Technologies : Former Google Engineer Charged With Stealing Trade Secrets -- 2nd Update

By Heather Somerville and Robert McMillan

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Anthony Levandowski, a pioneer of self-driving car technology who was at the center of a legal fight between Google's parent company and Uber Technologies Inc., was charged by federal authorities with 33 counts of trade-secret theft.

Justice Department officials announced the indictment against Mr. Levandowski in a press conference Tuesday. The charges are based on 33 downloads in which the information "was reasonably protected by Google, has economic value and was not generally known," officials said.

"Silicon Valley is not the Wild West," said John Bennett, a special agent in charge of the San Francisco field office for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which has been investigating Levandowski since May 2017. "The fast-paced and competitive environment doesn't mean that federal laws don't apply or can be ignored."

Mr. Levandowski, 39 years old, surrendered this morning at the federal courthouse in San Jose, and his arraignment was scheduled for this afternoon.

"The allegations in this case basically are a rehash of claims that were already discredited in a civil lawsuit between Waymo and Uber that was settled more than a year and a half ago," said Miles Ehrlich, a lawyer for Mr. Levandowski. "Not a single one of these supposedly secret files ever went to Uber or to any other company or person."

The criminal case introduces a new twist in Silicon Valley's effort to reshape the future of transportation, more than a year after a civil lawsuit between Waymo, the self-driving car unit of Google parent Alphabet Inc., and Uber. Waymo had accused Mr. Levandowski, a former leader in its autonomous vehicle program, of stealing technology and taking it to Uber. In the settlement, which capped a particularly contentious chapter in the fight to dominate the future of driverless cars, Uber promised not to use technology from Alphabet's Waymo unit and to give Waymo a chunk of equity.

While Mr. Levandowksi wasn't a defendant in the civil case case, the federal judge overseeing the proceedings referred the allegations to U.S. prosecutors. U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco said at the time he took "no position" on whether a criminal prosecution was warranted. He said the record contained "ample evidence" that Mr. Levandowski breached his duty of loyalty to Waymo, according to court documents.

U.S. Attorney David Anderson said the probe remains ongoing but declined to say whether other individuals are under investigation. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years and a fine of $250,000.

"I don't want to imply that we would be seeking 330 years," Mr. Anderson said. "All of us generally speaking are free to move from job to job; what we cannot do is stuff our pockets on the way out the door."

Waymo sued Uber in 2017, claiming that Mr. Levandowski stole more than 14,000 confidential files before leaving to join the ride-hailing giant to develop autonomous vehicles there. Waymo claimed the stolen information made its way into Uber's Lidar design, a sensor that uses light pulses to detect obstacles on or near the road, allowing Uber to fast-track its own self-driving cars.

In the course of that civil litigation, Mr. Levandowski refused to return the Waymo documents and asserted his right against self-incrimination, declining to answer questions from lawyers. Mr. Levandowski's employment contract with Waymo mandated private arbitration to work out disputes. The status of that process couldn't immediately be learned on Tuesday.

"In this case we have allegations of an insider stealing information from a company's service, and that includes the development of self-driving vehicles," said the FBI's Mr. Bennett. "This makes for a very tasty theft."

According to the indictment, Mr. Levandowski, while working at Waymo, downloaded files in December 2015 including schematics and engineering drawings as well as internal technical goals onto his company computer. Three days later, he transferred the files onto his personal laptop. Mr. Levandowski resigned from Waymo in January 2016, and a month later signed a term sheet for a deal with Uber, according to federal officials.

"The sequence of events is stunning in the speed, the scope, the size of what occurred," Mr. Anderson said.

The criminal charges against Mr. Levandowski also reopen a difficult subject for Uber, whose public image was battered by the legal fight with Waymo. Uber's autonomous-driving unit has been roiled by high employee turnover and the death of a pedestrian hit by a self-driving Uber SUV last year. The criminal case may also yield details of the allegations that weren't disclosed in the civil lawsuit.

Uber said in a statement that it has cooperated with the government throughout its investigation and will continue to do so.

Mr. Levandowski earned more than $120 million "for his supposed contributions" to develop Google's self-driving car program, according to court filings.

"We have always believed competition should be fueled by innovation, and we appreciate the work of the U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI on this case," a spokesperson for Waymo said in an emailed statement.

Mr. Levandowski met Uber co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick in 2012 and by 2015 had started laying the groundwork for his move to Uber, according to court filings. Mr. Levandowksi quit Waymo and recruited some colleagues to start a self-driving truck startup called Otto in April 2016. Uber acquired Otto in August of that year, public documents show. Mr. Levandowksi went on to run Uber's Advanced Technologies Group, which includes its autonomous driving efforts.

Shortly after Waymo filed its lawsuit, Mr. Levandowski stopped working on Uber's Lidar technology. In May 2017, Uber fired Mr. Levandowski for failing to cooperate with investigators in the trade-secrets case. Otto didn't gain much traction at Uber and was shut down a year ago.

Mr. Levandowski first got attention with a robotic motorcycle in the 2004 Grand Challenge for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, a nationally recognized competition for self-driving vehicles. The bike now resides in the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. He helped found a startup in 2006 called 510 Systems to work on self-driving technology, which he continued to run while he was developing autonomous driving systems at Alphabet, according to public documents. Google, as the company was known then, eventually acquired 510 Systems.

Last year, Mr. Levandowski started a company called Pronto, which is working to develop driver-assisted technology for long-haul trucking. The startup is partially self-funded but has also raised capital from investors, although Pronto executives have declined to specify who or how much.

Robbie Miller, Pronto's chief safety officer, will take over as chief executive in light of the criminal charges filed against Mr. Levandowski, a Pronto spokesman said. The spokesman said the Lidar technology Mr. Levandowski is alleged to have stolen doesn't relate in any way to Pronto's own technology.

Write to Heather Somerville at Heather.Somerville@wsj.com and Robert McMillan at Robert.Mcmillan@wsj.com