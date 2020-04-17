Uber Technologies : Free Rides, Meals, and Deliveries to Move What Matters in Canada

As Canadians stay at home to help stop the spread of COVID19, Uber is focussed on moving what matters. Alongside drivers, delivery people, and restaurants, we are helping frontline staff get to work, and deliver food to those who need it.

Uber has pledged over $6m in free rides, meals, and food deliveries for Canada - and we're now providing those to healthcare workers, seniors, and people in need. Starting with organizations like Breakfast Club of Canada, AdvantAGE, CBI Health, BC Women's and Children's Hospitals, and Montreal's Children Hospital, it's our small way of helping during this challenging time. If you have requests for support with rides or food deliveries please submit directly throughthis form.

Please continue to check back here for the latest developments. Working together, we can stop this virus and help our community recover.

Supporting our Communities Together:

'During these difficult times, we need to make sure we are there for all Canadians. Uber's Move What Matters commitment will make a difference in the lives of thousands of frontline workers, seniors and people in need across Canada. We are all in this together and it is great to see businesses in Canada step up to help their communities.'

- Minister Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

'Over the past few weeks, we've seen an overwhelming number of Ontario businesses and organizations stepping up to the plate to support our health care workers and first responders in the fight against COVID-19. Companies like Uber are showing the Ontario spirit by providing free rides and meals to our hard-working frontline workers and helping families in need. By looking out for one another, we will get through this crisis.'

- Premier Doug Ford, Ontario Government

'Breakfast Club of Canada is privileged to be able to add new partners, such as UberEats, who came forward to help families struggling with food insecurity during this crisis. At the Club, we strive to create opportunities between community organizations, schools and corporate partners. We want to thank UberEats for stepping in to help us with the growing need to find delivery solutions for families and communities. We will coordinate efforts with the organizations on the ground to maximize our support.'

- Lisa Clowery, Director, Corporate Partnerships, Breakfast Club of Canada

'We would like to thank Uber for their leadership and tangible support of our frontline staff, who are playing an important role in the fight against the pandemic. We are proud of the vital work done every day by our thousands of frontline workers as they deliver care to people in their homes. Uber's Move What Matters commitment will help our staff travel safely to work, and bring some relief to their families. More than ever, it is important for our community to be in this together.'

- Jon Hantho, President and CEO, CBI Health

Keeping Our Platform Safe

In-app messaging: We are displaying in-app messages reminding riders to travel only when necessary and encouraging riders and drivers to take steps to protect themselves.

Suspending Uber Pool: To support physical distancing, we have temporarily suspended Uber Pool service around the world.

'Leave at door' delivery : Uber Eats users may now select 'leave at door' as a no-contact delivery option at check-out.

Supporting public health authorities - We have a team available 24/7 to support public health authorities in their response to the epidemic. Working with them, we may temporarily suspend the accounts of riders or drivers confirmed to have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19.

Helping to keep cars clean - We're also providing earners in high-need cities across the country with disinfectants to keep their cars and delivery equipment clean. Supply chains are still challenging and priority is rightly being given to hospitals and health professionals, but we're pushing to get supplies distributed as soon as they're available.

Supporting Our Local Restaurants

Helping to generate more demand - We've waived delivery fees on all Uber Eats orders over $20 from independent restaurants across Canada in an effort to drive sales to local favourites. We've also launched our corporate Uber Eats delivery feature through Uber for Business, which helps our restaurant partners access high volume and repeat orders, while helping businesses support their employees even when they are working from home.

New direct-to-restaurant contributions - Users may contribute to their restaurants directly through the app (100% of the contribution goes to the restaurant) during these unprecedented times.

New daily payment options - To provide more immediate cash flow, restaurants can opt into daily payments rather than wait through the traditional weekly billing cycle.

Faster onboarding - As restaurants are required to close their doors, delivery options like ordering through Uber Eats can help keep their business going. We're making it quicker and easier for new restaurants to join Uber Eats, reducing wait times for sign-ups. Activation fees have been waived for new restaurants as well as any commissions on pickup orders. Restaurants who use their own delivery people - a growing trend we've seen as restaurants look to find work opportunities for their staff with dine-in restricted - have reduced commissions.

Helping Our Earners

