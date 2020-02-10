Uber Technologies : Judge Denies Request by Uber and Postmates to Block Calif. Gig-Economy Law -- Reuters

--A federal judge in Los Angeles denied a request by Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) and Postmates Inc. to stop California's new gig-economy law, Reuters reported Monday.

--The judge didn't rule on the merits of the lawsuit, Reuters reported.

--The law, intended to classify some independent contractors as employees, took effect Jan. 1. According to the Reuters report, no enforcement action has been taken so far.

