Uber Technologies : Loses License to Operate in London

0
11/25/2019 | 06:19am EST

By Parmy Olson

LONDON -- Uber Technologies Inc. has lost its license to operate in London over safety issues, casting doubt on the future of the ride-hailing app in one of its biggest markets.

London's main transport regulator, Transport for London, or TfL, said Monday that it wouldn't renew Uber's license because of a "pattern of failures" that placed the safety and security of users at risk. It said Uber could continue to operate in the city pending an appeal.

Uber vowed to fight the decision, and called TfL's judgment "extraordinary and wrong."

Shares in Uber were down around 5% in premarket trading.

This isn't the first time Uber has been banned in London. In 2017, TfL refused to renew Uber's long-term license and said the company had failed to address safety issues or improve its culture and governance. Uber appealed that decision and won a 15-month license, which expired in September 2019.

Uber was then granted a short, two-month license to allow TfL to conduct a further review of the company. The short leash was seen as a setback for Uber, which has been trying, under new Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi, to repair its relationship with governments and regulators world-wide.

"We have fundamentally changed our business over the last two years and are setting the standard on safety," Jamie Heywood, Uber's regional manager for Europe, said Monday. "TfL found us to be a fit and proper operator just two months ago, and we continue to go above and beyond."

Earlier this month, Uber said it was taking measures to make its service safer in the U.K. and Europe by updating its app for drivers so that it could detect crashes.

A spokesman for TfL said Monday's decision was similar in scope to its 2017 decision. Uber has 21 days to launch its appeal, and could continue to operate over an eight-month period "until that process is exhausted," the spokesman said.

TfL has different reasons for banning Uber this time around. In 2017 the regulator had pointed to Uber's use of an app called Greyball, which allowed Uber to evade surveillance, as well as problems with reporting criminality to the police.

This time TfL is citing security issues with Uber's app, saying that it had found "at least 14,000 trips" where a driver's account had been secretly shared with another unauthorized driver.

"It is unacceptable that Uber has allowed passengers to get into minicabs with drivers who are potentially unlicensed and uninsured," said Helen Chapman, director of licensing, regulation and charging at TfL.

Write to Parmy Olson at parmy.olson@wsj.com

