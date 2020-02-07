Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Uber Technologies, Inc.    UBER

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(UBER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Uber Technologies : Make your train with Uber Transit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 02:33am EST

2019 was a big year for the Uber Transit team. For the first time, Uber began to bring public transit data into the Uber app - launching Transit Journey Planning with real-time transit data in 15 cities around the world. We then went one step further by enabling riders to purchase and redeem their Transit tickets, right in the Uber app - in Denver and then in Las Vegas. Amazingly, in less than one year, more than two million Uber riders have tried the Uber Transit experience.

While we've scaled the Uber experience, we've been sure to keep riders front and center, getting input from thousands of riders about how we can do more to make their Transit experience better. One important theme that emerged centered around how stressful it could be planning their morning commute when it involved multiple modes - like using Uber to request a ride to the train. Riders were getting up early, bouncing between multiple apps, setting alarms and counting down the minutes to pull off a perfectly choreographed trip to make their train.

We dug into the data and found that these weren't just random anecdotes; many riders were doing this all the time. Throughout the night and the following morning up to 45 minutes before actually getting a ride, we saw users opening their Uber app and entering their train station as their destination to see how long were the ETA, how long it would take them to get to the train station given ever changing traffic conditions and of course whether the train was delayed. It looked pretty stressful.

To help alleviate that stress, and to make your morning commute more seamless and more reliable, today we are launching 'Make My Train' functionality.

Now when riders enter a train station on participating systems as their destination in their Uber app, they will automatically be prompted to 'Make My Train.' This feature then allows riders to see train schedules at their station and to select the train they want to make based on real-time transit data. Riders then choose how long before the train leaves they'd like to arrive at the station, confirm, and Uber does the rest - ordering your Uber for you.*

In the app it just takes four easy steps:

  • Enter in the station name as your destination
  • Choose the train you want to take
  • Select your target dropoff time (or use our recommendation)
  • Schedule a ride in the Uber app (except UberPOOL) and we'll pick you up and get you to your station

Media Assets Availablehere.

Starting today we are introducing Make My Train first on two of the largest commuter rail systems in the country: the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) in New York and Caltrain in the San Francisco Bay Area. Over 300,000people ride the LIRR every weekday and over 60,000take Caltrain. Over 3,000 of these riders used the Uber app to connect to the LIRR last month and more than 1,300 used it to connect to Caltrain.

Making your train with the Uber app has never been easier, just don't forget your coffee.

*All arrival times and prices are estimates. Transit information, prices, routes, and schedules are estimates and provided by a third party, and Uber cannot guarantee their accuracy or your on time arrival.

Disclaimer

Uber Technologies Inc. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 07:32:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
02:48aShares of Casper Sleep Rise 13% on First Trading Day -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Moves Its Profitability Timetable Forward a Year
DJ
02:33aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Make your train with Uber Transit
PU
01:16aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : meets estimates but food delivery costs eat into its profit
AQ
02/06UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership CAMP GARRETT
PU
02/06HEDGE FUND ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT BUILDS : sources
RE
02/06UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Moves Closer to Profitability as Revenue Climbs -- 3rd Updat..
DJ
02/06Uber sees profit by end of 2020, but still expects full-year loss
RE
02/06Uber sees profit by end of 2020, but still expects full-year loss
RE
02/06UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Arizona company CEO fired after calling driver racial slur
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18 220 M
EBIT 2020 -3 865 M
Net income 2020 -3 994 M
Finance 2020 5 142 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -16,4x
P/E ratio 2021 -25,4x
EV / Sales2020 3,19x
EV / Sales2021 2,60x
Capitalization 63 269 M
Chart UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Uber Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 45,20  $
Last Close Price 37,09  $
Spread / Highest target 72,6%
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dara Khosrowshahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald D. Sugar Chairman
Nelson J. Chai Chief Financial Officer
Thuan Pham Chief Technology Officer
Garrett Camp Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.24.71%62 569
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED6.44%458 510
NETFLIX13.41%152 591
NASPERS LIMITED13.55%72 923
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.3.22%26 219
COSTAR GROUP, INC.11.23%24 180
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group