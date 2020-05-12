Uber Technologies : Makes Takeover Approach to GrubHub -- 2nd Update

By Cara Lombardo

Grubhub Seeks 2.15 Uber Shares for Each Grubhub Share -- Sources

Uber Board Expected to Review Latest GrubHub Counter Proposal -- Sources

Uber Technologies Inc. is seeking to acquire GrubHub Inc. in a deal that would unite two of the biggest players in meal delivery at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a surge in demand for their services.

Uber, which in addition to its flagship ride business operates a big meal-delivery unit known as Uber Eats, earlier this year approached GrubHub with a takeover offer and the companies continue to discuss a possible combination, according to people familiar with the matter.

It is far from guaranteed the talks will produce a deal.

Should one come to pass, it would reshape the meal-delivery business, a key pillar of the new economy whose prominence has been heightened by the pandemic.

As of earlier Tuesday morning, GrubHub had a market value of $4.4 billion while Uber's was $54 billion.

