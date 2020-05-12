Log in
Uber Technologies : Makes Takeover Approach to GrubHub -- 2nd Update

05/12/2020 | 12:23pm EDT

By Cara Lombardo

Grubhub Seeks 2.15 Uber Shares for Each Grubhub Share -- Sources

Uber Board Expected to Review Latest GrubHub Counter Proposal -- Sources

Uber Technologies Inc. is seeking to acquire GrubHub Inc. in a deal that would unite two of the biggest players in meal delivery at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a surge in demand for their services.

Uber, which in addition to its flagship ride business operates a big meal-delivery unit known as Uber Eats, earlier this year approached GrubHub with a takeover offer and the companies continue to discuss a possible combination, according to people familiar with the matter.

It is far from guaranteed the talks will produce a deal.

Should one come to pass, it would reshape the meal-delivery business, a key pillar of the new economy whose prominence has been heightened by the pandemic.

As of earlier Tuesday morning, GrubHub had a market value of $4.4 billion while Uber's was $54 billion.

Write to Cara Lombardo at cara.lombardo@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRUBHUB INC. 34.67% 63.3878 Delayed Quote.-3.80%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 6.83% 33.85 Delayed Quote.6.39%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 382 M
EBIT 2020 -4 076 M
Net income 2020 -5 957 M
Debt 2020 1 465 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,65x
P/E ratio 2021 -20,5x
EV / Sales2020 4,21x
EV / Sales2021 3,15x
Capitalization 54 863 M
Chart UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Uber Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 40,49  $
Last Close Price 31,64  $
Spread / Highest target 83,3%
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dara Khosrowshahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald D. Sugar Chairman
Nelson J. Chai Chief Financial Officer
Thuan Pham Chief Technology Officer
Garrett Camp Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.6.39%54 863
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED2.35%531 805
NETFLIX, INC.36.14%193 742
NASPERS LIMITED1.20%71 452
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.4.33%29 013
COSTAR GROUP, INC.9.88%24 379
