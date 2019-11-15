Uber Technologies : New Jersey Demands Uber Fork Over Nearly $650 Million in Unpaid Taxes, Fines

By Paul Berger and Sarah E. Needleman

Uber Technologies Inc. has been hit with an almost $650 million bill in unpaid employment taxes and fines from New Jersey, marking another setback for the ride-sharing firm as it struggles to prevent its drivers from being classified as employees.

Earlier this week, the state's Department of Labor and Workforce Development demanded Uber and a subsidiary, Rasier LLC, hand over the amount for failing to pay employment taxes by, the state argues, misclassifying drivers as independent contractors.

The Labor Department said in letters sent to the firms that they owe $523 million in unemployment and disability insurance taxes for 2014 through 2018. The state added $119 million in penalties and interest.

The firms are contesting the decision, according to the correspondence which was first reported by Bloomberg Law. A spokeswoman for Uber said: "We are challenging this preliminary but incorrect determination, because drivers are independent contractors in New Jersey and elsewhere."

The move comes as Uber and other ride-hailing companies such as Lyft Inc. fend off bids to extend employment protections to gig workers in other U.S. states.

A bill in California recently reclassified some independent contractors, including drivers, as employees. A coalition of unions is pushing for similar legislation in New York.

New York City has imposed a raft of new regulations on ride-hailing companies following a surge of about 80,000 vehicles in recent years. They include a guaranteed minimum wage for drivers and a cap on the amount of time ride-hailing cars can circle without a passenger.

Uber recently lost a lawsuit seeking to overturn New York City's freeze on the issuance of new for-hire vehicle licenses.

New Jersey officials say that misclassifying employees isn't fair to workers. They also estimate that misclassification across the workforce costs the state's almost 250,000 employers an additional $300 per employee because of insufficient funding of the state's unemployment insurance trust fund.

San Francisco-based Uber, which completed its initial public offering in May, has struggled to convince investors that it is on a path to profitability as the company faces rivalries in markets where it operates, a regulatory crackdown and big losses in businesses including food delivery and freight hauling. Uber reported a net loss of $1.2 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30, and has a deficit of more than $15 billion since its 2009 inception.

Last week, Uber's shares hit an all-time low as the so-called lockup period ended, allowing early investors and employees to sell shares in the company following its public-market debut. Uber's shares are trading roughly 40% below its $45-a-share IPO price. But even before its shares began trading, Uber warned investors that its business could be adversely affected if drivers were classified as employees.

