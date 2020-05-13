Uber Technologies : Says Riders and Drivers Need to Wear Face Coverings Starting Monday

By Elizabeth Wollman

Uber said Wednesday it will require all users to wear a mask or face covering starting May 18 to keep them safe as cities start to reopen following weeks of social and travel restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The app will ask drivers in the U.S., Canada, India and most of Europe and Latin America to verify that they are wearing a face covering by asking them to take a selfie. The policy will be in place through the end of June, at which time the company will reassess the need for the requirement.

Riders also will be asked to confirm they're wearing a mask and washing their hands.

The ride-hailing giant also said it has allocated $50 million to buy supplies for drivers, including masks, disinfectant sprays and wipes.